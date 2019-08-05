Richaud Floyd is familiar with the routine of fall camp. As a redshirt senior, he’s attending his fifth round of Missouri football fall practices, and he knows what to expect when stepping onto the practice fields .
This time around, though, he’s seeing things from a different perspective. After playing three seasons as a wide receiver, Floyd has practiced as a cornerback the last four days of camp. It’s an attempt to get Floyd back onto the field after missing a majority of last season with injuries.
“I know this is where I’m going to make my money at,” he said of the new position. “I’m getting out there and getting more confident every day.”
His return from injury not only bolsters an already talented group of cornerbacks, but adds a sure hand to the special teams unit. In 2017, Floyd was the most consistent punt returner on the team, averaging almost 20 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
“That year, we were third in the nation, so I just need to get back to that form of myself. Back there, just being confident, catching everything, making great decisions back there,” he said.
He’s taken reps behind Johnathon Johnson and Tyler Badie this fall, but if those two struggle as they did last season, Floyd could make a more consistent return to special teams.
Rest day Tuesday
Tuesday brings a day off from practice for Missouri, but it’s not a day that will be wasted.
“Tomorrow comes at a really good time for us. It’s a day that we’ll be in recovery and meetings, getting rested up a little bit and fueled up,” head coach Barry Odom said.
The rest will be beneficial for a core group of guys that are dealing with minor injuries. Kelly Bryant and Albert Okwuegbunam missed some drills at the end of practice with a hamstring strain and a knee sprain, respectively. Lineman Akial Byers has worn a red no-contact jersey for the past two practices with an ankle injury.
Odom was clear that the start of fall camp brought some downsides.
“Unfortunately, I hate it and it’s the worst part of this deal, but injuries are going to happen,” he said. “I hate that part of the game, it’s unforgiving.”
Staff picks
Odom lauded a new member of his coaching staff after practice for doing something he wants to get better at.
Defensive backs coach David Gibbs made a name for himself at Texas Tech as the defensive coordinator. His coaching philosophy led the Red Raiders defense to creating the most forced turnovers in 2017 with 29. The philosophy Gibbs brings will benefit a secondary that returns with only six interceptions from last season.
“It’s easy to talk about it, and I’m guilty of it, you talk about it early on, and it sounds good and then you focus on it. He does it as consistently as anybody I’ve ever been around, just preaching it over and over,” Odom said.
Gibbs preaching and coaching, even just a few days into practice, has Odom excited for the dividends that it can bring to the defense. He’s seen some yields from a group of safeties already.
“Gillespie and Bledsoe, the things that they’ve done through four days of practice as a tandem. They’ve got a chance to be as good of a group as we’ve ever had back there.”
Supervising editor is Melanie Rau.