Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat has not played this season because of an elbow injury and that is not expected to change this weekend.
Tigers coach Barry Odom, during his weekly press conference Tuesday, said he does not expect Jeffcoat to be cleared to play this week.
“He’s getting really, really close,” Odom said. “It’s in a position where, could he go this week? Maybe. But we’re not really into maybes when it comes to the medical decisions. We will get a little bit more of a clearer picture on Thursday. He did more today in practice, but I don’t know that he’s ready to go play.”
Jeffcoat missed most of fall camp after he sprained his elbow on the first day. He came into the season in a position to not only contribute, but also possibly start at defensive end. He finished with one sack as a true freshman last season.
DB Chris Mills out ‘indefinitely’
Redshirt freshman Chris Mills suffered a knee injury and will be out indefinitely, Odom said.
Mills played in both games this season and tallied one tackle.
“Hate it because he was making so much progress,” Odom said. “He got hurt on a special teams play late in the game, but he will be out for some time it seems like.”
LB Aubrey Miller remains out indefinitely
Odom did not have a new update on junior Aubrey Miller after the linebacker underwent surgery this past week for a knee injury. Odom said last week that Miller would be out indefinitely.
“We might get (an update) in the next couple weeks, but right now, it’s still indefinitely,” Odom said.
Alcohol produces early returns
In alcohol’s debut at Memorial Stadium, Missouri brought in $157,000 in gross sales, an MU spokesperson confirmed to the Missourian.
The game against West Virginia marked the first time alcohol was sold at Memorial Stadium after a change in policy made possible by the Southeastern Conference.