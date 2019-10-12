If you mention Johnathon Johnson in the context of Saturday’s Ole Miss outing, some vastly different memories likely will come to mind for anyone who attended the Homecoming game.
There could be memories of Johnson’s big catches. He proved to be quite reliable for Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant in big moments, especially on third down. Johnson finished with eight receptions for 110 yards.
“He is a gritty player,” Missouri coach Barry Odom said. “He has made a lot of plays for Mizzou over the years. Tonight was one of his biggest nights.”
Then, there could be memories of his gaffes as a returner.
Richaud Floyd missed the game with a hamstring injury he suffered last week against Troy, moving Johnson into the starting punt returner role. Johnson’s first attempt at fielding an Ole Miss punt couldn’t have gone much worse.
He muffed it, giving Ole Miss the ball in Missouri territory. The Rebels took a 7-0 lead shortly after.
“He was in position, and his elbows got away from his body a little bit,” Odom said. “Forming the basket in the punt return, it’s so important your hips are underneath the ball. You get into position. He was in good position with his hips and his placement, but as soon as the ball came down, it came out just slightly.”
Johnson didn’t have another opportunity to make up for it, at least at returning punts. He was replaced by Cade Musser on the next Ole Miss punt. Johnson, however, did have the chance to return a kick, and that didn’t go so well, either. He kneeled just outside of the end zone, pinning Missouri deep in its own territory.
“It was just a mental error on the kickoff,” Odom said. “He gave a fair catch, gave a fair catch, gave a fair catch. When the ball was on the ground, he thought it would be placed at the 25. We’ve got to do a better job of coaching that, making sure we are absolutely clear with what you’ve got to do.”
Fortunately for the Tigers, neither play from Johnson was insurmountable, thanks in part to his performance on offense.
“I knew I had muffed the ball, so I knew I probably wouldn’t be playing punt return for the rest of the game,” Johnson said. “So I knew I had to step up in other ways for the rest of the game to try and get out offense going.”
Case Cook plays through injury
Guard Case Cook didn’t practice much this week. Odom said Tuesday that Cook was dealing with a tight back that he needed to get “calmed down.”
But Cook didn’t miss a snap against Ole Miss, which impressed Odom.
“He came out and played, what will go down in my mind as one of the toughest performances that I have seen from a player, the way he stood in there and played tonight,” Odom said.
Tucker McCann has up-and-down day
It was a mixed bag for kicker and punter Tucker McCann against Ole Miss.
The good: The senior made all four of his field goals, including a 38-yarder midway through the fourth quarter that put the Tigers up 17.
The bad: McCann missed two extra points, clanging both off an upright. McCann’s only punt went into the end zone for a touchback.
NFL scout roll call
Representatives from the Raiders, 49ers, Texans, Cowboys, Chargers, Colts, Rams and Washington attended Missouri’s game against Ole Miss. It makes up one of the larger scout contingencies at a Memorial Stadium game this season.