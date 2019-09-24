No bye week ever seems to arrive at a bad time. For Missouri’s starting left tackle Yasir Durant, it has perfect timing.
Durant is trying to return from a neck injury he suffered against Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 14. Despite Missouri coach Barry Odom stating in the week before the South Carolina game that he expected Durant to play, the offensive lineman did not see the field at all against the Gamecocks.
Durant was not 100%, Odom said postgame.
Whether Durant plays in the next game against Troy on Oct. 5 remains to be seen, but the chances are that Durant will be available.
He participated in practice Tuesday, and Odom labeled him as “pretty healthy.”
If he can’t go, Larry Borom will likely start in his place again. Borom played solely at left guard this season before the Tigers moved himto left tackle against South Carolina.
DE Trajan Jeffcoat practices
Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat has not played yet this season, but that could change soon.
Jeffcoat, who sprained his elbow on the first day of fall camp, was a limited participant in practice Tuesday.
As a true freshman in 2018, Jeffcoat registered one sack.
Redshirt junior tight end Brendan Scales also was a limited participant in practice Tuesday. He has not played yet this season after suffering a foot injury in fall camp. He was expected to fill the No. 3 tight end spot prior to the injury.
LB Aubrey Miller out for year
Junior linebacker Aubrey Miller is expected to be out for the year, Odom said. Miller had surgery for a knee injury earlier this season. At that time, Odom ruled him out indefinitely.
Miller also cracked a bone in his leg during his freshman year that forced him to miss three games. As a sophomore, he played in 10 games and made two tackles.
Kickoff time announced for Troy game
Missouri will face Troy at 3 p.m. Oct. 5, the SEC announced. The game can be viewed on SEC Network.