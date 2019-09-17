Missouri offensive lineman Yasir Durant will play Saturday in the Tigers’ SEC opener against South Carolina, despite leaving last week’s game with a neck injury, MU coach Barry Odom said Tuesday.
Durant started the second half with most of his fellow starters despite MU leading 37-0 against Southeast Missouri State. He suffered the injury in the third quarter and hasn’t been made available to comment since.
Durant was at the top of the weekly depth chart handed out Tuesday as usual, and Odom said the senior will start against the Gamecocks.
Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat is getting closer to being game-ready and will undergo another mid-week scan on his injured elbow, according to Odom. The sophomore is still unlikely to play this week.
Jeffcoat sprained his elbow on the first day of fall camp in August, and has been out since. He was a candidate to start before the injury. Missouri has received decent production from Chris Turner and Jatorian Hansford so far, helping the Tigers reach their early-season status as No. 4 in the country in total defense. Turner has a team-leading two sacks.
Other than Durant’s minor injury, Missouri escaped the SEMO game unscathed.
“No new injuries to even comment on,” Odom said Tuesday.
South Carolina quarterback impresses Odom in debut
The score was not close between the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks, but South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski impressed Odom in his debut.
“Hilinski is a super talented kid,” Odom said. “We knew about him in high school. To be put into that moment, he doesn’t look rattled at all.”
Odom also credited Hilinski for making every throw on the field.
Hilinski won SEC Freshman of the Week for his efforts against Alabama. He completed 36 of 57 pass attempts for 324 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
In addition to Hilinski and the passing game, Odom expects Missouri to have its hands full with South Carolina’s rushing attack. Running back Rico Dowdle led the team with 102 rushing yards on 12 carries against the Crimson Tide.
“We have got to make sure somehow, someway we combat that at the line of scrimmage and try to control it,” Odom said. “We’ve got to be great tacklers. They run so physical. Not just Rico, but all of them.”
Scouts at practice
Missouri had two Buffalo Bills scouts and one Miami Dolphins scout visiting Tuesday’s practice.
MU’s most likely potential NFL draft picks next season are tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, Durant and cornerback DeMarkus Acy.