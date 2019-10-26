LEXINGTON, Ky. — Missouri put together another surprise at the inside linebacker position. True freshman Devin Nicholson started Saturday.
Missouri looked as if it would not follow the linebacker by committee approach that coach Barry Odom mentioned after the Ole Miss game, the first without Cale Garrett. Looking to fill in for the injured Garrett, the Tigers originally split snaps in the Homecoming game between Cam Wilkins and Jamal Brooks. Then Wilkins received the bulk of the snaps against Vanderbilt.
Then Nicholson made the surprise start, the first of his collegiate career.
The true freshman from Detroit started every series but one. Wilkins started during that drive.
Overall, blockers swallowed up Nicholson and he often struggled to finish tackles. He finished with six total tackles in his first start.
“I feel like I could have improved personally,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson played with the first-team defense earlier in the week, he said. Then, the decision was made on game day for him to start.
Tyree Gillespie makes most of one half
Tyree Gillespie didn’t take long to show his value to Missouri’s defense.
He sat out the first half because he was called for targeting in the second half of the Vanderbilt game last weekend. Upon his return, while playing a half of football, Gillespie tallied five total tackles, two for loss, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.
Starting in his place at safety in the first half, Columbia native Martez Manuel finished with one tackle.
Richaud Floyd returns
Starting punt returner Richaud Floyd returned Saturday after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury he suffered against Troy.
Flyod returned only one punt against the Wildcats for zero yards. On one punt, both Floyd and receiver Dominic Gicinto were back on the return team.
Penalties still a problem
Missouri was called for eight penalties on Saturday, good for 75 yards.
“In the course of the game, they’re all going to be heated, contested battles,” Odom said. “That’s the sign of a mature team when you can go into that and know that you play between the whistle. And then when it’s over, it’s over, and you go and play the next play. I’ve got to do a better job on making them aligned and understand it’s going to be a physical game.”
Two key penalties happened after two different fumble recoveries. Each Kentucky fumble set Missouri up near midfield, but the offense was unable to capitalize, largely because of holding penalties both times.
On Kentucky’s fourth-quarter touchdown drive, Missouri was called for two different personal fouls, one on cornerback Jarvis Ware for a late hit out of bounds on Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden, and another for unsportsmanlike conduct on cornerback DeMarkus Acy after the extra point.
Taylor Powell sees meaningful action
After Kelly Bryant left the game with a hamstring injury, backup quarterback Taylor Powell stepped in under center.
Powell was 4-for-10 passing for 34 yards. He also carried the ball once for 13 yards and a first down.
“I enjoyed it as much as I could,” Powell said, “because I’m kind of frustrated right now that we didn’t get the job done, and I put that on myself.”