As soon as the Missouri football team finished stretching prior to practice Thursday, Albert Okwuegbunam grabbed a trainer and headed to a tent at the far end of the Kadlec Practice Fields.
Dealing with some nagging pains, Okwuegbunam went to get a blister taped up before heading back out to join the rest of the tight ends for drills.
Okwuegbunam has never been completely pain free during a football season. He’s dealt with the same pain and soreness that most football players do. As he said Thursday, football comes with minor injuries, but players just have to learn to play through them.
And compared to the way his 2018 season ended, it’s no big deal for him to play through those nagging injuries.
During the Tigers’ matchup with Florida on Nov. 3, Okwuegbunam left with a shoulder injury. He sat out Missouri’s remaining four games, and he was still not completely healed by the time spring football rolled around.
Okwuegbunam said it was the first time he’d ever dealt with a major injury, and he didn’t completely know how to handle it having never experienced that kind of adversity before. But after having been through that serious of an injury, minor ones — like the knee sprain he suffered toward the end of Monday’s practice — won’t keep him off the field for long.
“Really I’m just kind of learning to deal with it,” Okwuegbunam said. “And also you think about everyone else out here. Everybody’s hurting, everybody’s dealing with something, everybody’s a little banged up. So when you think about it that way, it’s really easy (to play through small injuries).”
Okwuegbunam will have to keep learning to deal with it. As a preseason All-SEC selection and an All-American candidate, Okwuegbunam is an essential component to the success of the Tigers’ offense.
Building chemistry before the season with transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant is of utmost importance, and they’ve been doing so while both dealing with injuries of their own (Bryant also left practice Monday with a strained hamstring).
“(The chemistry is) there,” Bryant said Wednesday. “It can always be better, but I feel like we’ve got good chemistry right now. We’ve been connecting a few times out here ... so it’s been good to see what he can do out in space with the ball first hand.”
With just over three weeks remaining before Missouri opens the season against Wyoming, Okwuegbunam won’t be letting anything minor get in his way.
Banister earns his spot
Barrett Banister was not a highly touted receiver out of high school. He received no FBS scholarship offers, and according to head coach Barry Odom, it was because of current No. 2 quarterback Taylor Powell that Banister was ever on Missouri’s radar.
He hadn’t been a huge part of the Tigers’ offense since walking-on, either, getting redshirted in 2017 and making just eight receptions for 88 yards in 2018.
But he ended the season strong with a number of clutch plays and he registered a career-high three receptions for 37 yards in the Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State, and with his constant improvement and tireless work ethic, Banister finally received his scholarship in January.
After practice Thursday, Odom talked about the feeling of giving Banister the thing he’d worked for his whole college career.
“Getting to talk to the kid when he came up for an unofficial visit, and really getting to spend time with him there. ... (We saw) the value of what he brings to the table, on the habits that he shows and the leadership qualities he does have and displays,” Odom said. “And then also, he’s a really good player. He’s got the skillset that he can be a good player in this league. So I was happy and proud for him and his family to have that opportunity, but he also understands that he earned it.”
No ring coming in for Bryant
If the postseason ban the NCAA handed down to Missouri stands, Bryant won’t have an opportunity to win a ring this season.
And as his former coach at Clemson, Dabo Swinney, told the media Wednesday, he won’t be getting one from last season, either.
Bryant left Swinney’s program after he was replaced by freshman Trevor Lawrence just four games into the 2018 season. With new NCAA rules allowing players to play in up to four games and still be eligible for a redshirt, Bryant decided to not risk losing his last year of eligibility and entered the transfer portal.
But because he wasn’t on Clemson’s roster when the team won the national championship in January, Swinney said he won’t be sending a championship ring to Bryant.
“He wasn’t on the team. You’ve gotta be on the team to get a ring,” Swinney said. “I love Kelly and appreciate what he did for us, but he decided to move on.”
Bryant wasn’t made available to the media after Missouri’s practice Thursday, but he’s previously said that he would accept a ring if one was offered to him. However, he did call his demotion “a slap in the face” when he left the team in September, so whether he’s disappointed about Swinney’s decision depends on whether he holds any ill will for his former team.