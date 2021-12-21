FORT WORTH, Texas — It might seem imperative to practice football with, well, a football.
But Missouri’s defense spent most of its time preparing from the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl without one, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Sunday.
“We haven’t been working with the ball at all because what happens is you train your eyes to see different things,” he said. “’I thought he handed the ball off’ or ‘I thought he kept it,’ or ‘I thought it was a pitch.’ No. No ball, tackle the dive, tackle the quarterback, pursue to the pitch.”
For a Tigers defense that has made significant improvement since Missouri’s bye week, getting back to fundamentals and becoming more disciplined have been focal points while getting ready to face Army.
The Black Knights have the No. 2 rushing offense in the country, amassing 3,437 total rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns through the regular season. Thanks to their offensive scheme, those yards have been dispersed fairly evenly between the running backs and quarterbacks. Running back Tyrell Robinson and quarterbacks Christian Anderson and Tyhier Tyler all have over 500 rushing yards.
It’s been all hands on deck for Missouri’s defense, with Wilks complimenting the scout team for the role it has had in helping the starters prepare for the triple-option offense.
“The greatest challenge is really just the discipline part,” Wilks said. “Everybody taking care of their assignment whether you have dive, quarterback or pitch. So when you really start talking about disciplined football, that’s what you gotta play when you play the academy schools. These guys are very tough, from a physical standpoint as well as mentally.”
A pillar of the triple-option offense is cut blocking, when offensive linemen take out defensive linemen by hitting their knees to prevent them from getting a tackle. The move is, understandably, disliked by defensive players.
Though it’s not the first time that the MU defense has had to deal with cut blocking this season, Wilks ran his players through detail-intense cut drills and circuits in the time leading up to the bowl game.
Trajan Jeffcoat, one of MU’s starting defensive linemen, reiterated how big of a theme discipline has been for the team in the weeks leading up to the bowl. He’s had 32 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3½ sacks this season.
{p class=”p1”}”Everyone on the defense has a role, and we just have to stick to it and capitalize,” Jeffcoat said Sunday. “As a defense, we have came together as a unit and we just got better. We just have a lot of confidence in just taking care of our individual responsibilities to come to a collective goal in getting the win.”
Luper talks ties to Army, Amon Carter Stadium
When Curtis Luper found out who Missouri would be playing for its bowl game, he was excited.
The Tigers running back coach served in the U.S. Army from October 1988 to November 1992. After attending basic and air traffic control training in Alabama, he spent most of his military career stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado. His final year of service was spent in South Korea.
Luper talked with his players about his time in the military ahead of the Armed Forces Bowl. He said that many of them didn’t understand the extensive time commitment that comes with attending a service academy like West Point — four years of school and a six-year commission as an officer.
“I explained that to ‘em,” Luper said Sunday. “There’s a great respect that I think they’ve established for the servicemen that we’ll be playing this week.”
Luper’s connection to MU’s bowl trip go beyond just his status as a veteran, though. He also spent seven years as a coach at Texas Christian University, where the bowl game will be played.
“It’s gonna feel really weird to be on the visitors side of Amon Carter Stadium,” Luper said. “’Cause I’ve been on that home side for seven years, some 50 football games or more. That in itself will feel weird. I’ll probably run out and run to the wrong sideline when I come down.”