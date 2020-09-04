For the first time in nearly a week, Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz and players met with reporters over Zoom and provided an update on fall camp, COVID-19 and the outlook of the team heading into Saturday’s second scrimmage.
Missouri defense shines in fall camp and first scrimmage
In Missouri’s scrimmage Sunday, the team’s first “live” action in months, Drinkwitz praised the defense and said they were consistently good. He noted that Devin Nicholson was standing out at the middle linebacker position and said Markell Utsey was “disruptive” on the defensive line.
The team’s cornerbacks, which returned former starters Adam Sparks and Jarvis Ware, played tight coverage and limited the offense to “only a couple” explosive plays.
“I couldn’t even beg a pass interference call and we pay the officials for scrimmages so they must be doing it right,” Drinkwitz said.
In addition to the two veterans, Drinkwitz noted that freshman Ennis Rakestraw Jr. had an interception in the red zone Friday and that he and Jaylon Carlies “have been exactly what we were hoping.”
Even Missouri wide receivers have taken note of their early success.
“Our freshmen, they’ve taken a huge step forward just from the first day of minicamp from where we are now,” graduate transfer Keke Chism said. “I’m impressed with each and every one of our freshmen. If needed be, they could step in and play and we wouldn’t miss a beat. That’s how talented they are.”
With the new NCAA rule that does not count this year as a season of eligibility, Drinkwitz said that he thinks all of the freshmen will be available to play. Senior Jamal Brooks said he knows that if he were a freshman, he would be taking full advantage of the rule, and knows the current newcomers will.
“I don’t think the coaches have had to communicate that,” Brooks said. “That’s known. If you’re playing football, you have a chance to get on the field.”
Chism also said that he takes advantage of every opportunity to match up against the Missouri cornerbacks because they are the caliber of talent he will line up against starting Sept 26.
During the opening weeks of fall camp, Missouri’s defensive line, which recorded an SEC worst 19 sacks last season, received a lot of attention as being much improved at getting to the quarterback. At the end of last season, then-junior defensive end Chris Turner said the team was not happy with where they finished and used it as motivation to work on his craft all offseason. He wasn’t too hard on himself, he said, but understood they needed to improve.
“I think we’re a lot better than we were this time last year,” Turner said. “So much depth, the whole starting D-Line, we’re all seniors. We’ve all been playing since our freshman year. We’ve been building and building this whole offseason.”
Missouri offense looking for consistency in Saturday's scrimmage
Even when Missouri’s offense had big plays in its first scrimmage, Drinkwitz noted that the team wasn’t able to capitalize on them. Negative plays on first and second downs set up third and longs.
“The biggest thing with us is just being more consistent,” Chism said about the goal of Saturday’s scrimmage.
Much of Missouri’s offense is unknown, but Drinkwitz said that both freshman Chance Luper and Javian Hester have “had moments where they’ve looked like they can play at this level.” Elijah Young has also looked “explosive” at times.
“We’re coming up on three weeks, tomorrow’s scrimmage is going to be a big one,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re going to see a lot of live football. An extended scrimmage, more than we did last Sunday, so it'll be a good one. I think we have a general feel for what we have and what strengths we have to play to and what weaknesses we have to protect.”
No new cases of COVID-19 for Missouri football
In the last update provided by Drinkwitz on Aug. 26, the team had two positive cases of the coronavirus and three in quarantine because of possible exposure to those student athletes.
Since then, the team has not had any new cases and he said that three of those five returned from quarantine Thursday and he expects the others to return on Saturday or Sunday. Twice this week, a player was checked because of symptoms and the team is waiting for testing results.
“We sent somebody off for symptom testing today based (on) a symptom,” Drinkwitz said. “We sent somebody for a symptom test Monday that came back negative. The person that we sent today is isolated until we get the result of that test.”