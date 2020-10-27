Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz kicked off his Tuesday press conference with the news that the Tigers will be with only 64 scholarship players for Saturday’s matchup against Florida. However, that won’t be because of COVID-19.
“That has to do with injuries, NCAA transfers, opt outs, all the different things,” Drinkwitz said. “So I mean, realistically, we’re a class down of scholarship football players.”
He also noted that’s only two fewer than what Missouri had for its 20-10 win against Kentucky last week.
Drinkwitz didn’t talk about injuries, citing that he watched Florida coach Dan Mullen’s Monday press conference. In full, he said: “I watched the press conference yesterday, where there wasn’t much reporting done, so I’ll just keep mine. I’ll let y’all figure that out on Saturday, too, so (I’ll) just play that game, I guess.”
The Tigers didn’t deal with a bevy of injuries last week, but right tackle Larry Borom and left guard Xavier Delgado went down with injuries at one point. They’re still without defensive tackles Darius Robinson and Kobie Whiteside.
Tigers see no new COVID-19 cases
When asked if he had any update on Missouri’s COVID-19 situation, Drinkwitz visibly knocked on the side of his wooden podium before answering.
“We’re good,” Drinkwitz said. “But again, we tested this morning, so I never — I mean, I always hesitate to give out information.”
The program tests three times a week — once every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Drinkwitz noted that last week, he got the final test results for Missouri’s matchup with Kentucky texted to him at 1:26 a.m. Friday.
“Until I get that text, I don’t know and I don’t think anybody knows,” he said.
Gators see new COVID-19 positives
On Tuesday, it was reported that Florida had six new positive COVID-19 tests in its football program after the team resumed football activities Monday after a two-week hiatus because of a coronavirus outbreak.
Mullen did say that his program will have the minimum 53 scholarship players for Saturday’s game.
More than two dozen players and multiple coaches, including Mullen, tested positive for COVID-19 after the Gators’ game against Texas A&M on Oct. 10.
Drinkwitz expands on Massey dismissal
Missouri football announced Monday that freshman receiver Maurice Massey was dismissed from the program. This came after he was arrested Sunday by the Columbia Police Department on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage. Massey had opted out of the 2020 season the week before MU’s opening game against Alabama.
When asked about the dismissal, Drinkwitz said he hadn’t had contact with Massey since he opted out for the year.
“He hasn’t been in our building,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s only had access to tutoring and trying to stay in charge of his academics. It’s part of the condition for opt out. You still have to maintain good standing with the university and your personal life.”
Drinkwitz said it was “in the best interest of our program” to dismiss Massey because he violated the pretenses of his opting out.
Tigers tweak depth chart
Missouri released its depth chart for Saturday’s matchup with Florida on Tuesday, with little change. The only shift is D’ionte Smith, who won’t be starting at receiver. Instead it will be Damon Hazelton.
Last week, Smith replaced Hazelton on the depth chart against Kentucky after a breakout performance against LSU in Hazelton’s absence. But Hazelton and Keke Chism — who was also replaced on the depth chart against Kentucky — ultimately started against the Wildcats.
“I thought he played well,” Drinkwitz said of Hazelton. “I think he is working back into shape. I think he had somewhere between 35 plays and made the most of those and played well on the perimeter, and I was proud of the way he played.”
Hazelton hauled in six catches for 51 yards against Kentucky.