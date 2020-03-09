Missouri football is ironing out some of its kinks.
In the second of 15 spring practices, the Tigers started to get a feel for new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz amidst a transition to a new offense and culture that includes punching bags to “punch in” at the beginning of the day and “punch out” at the end.
“It was way more smooth compared to day one,” receiver C.J Boone said. “Day one everyone was trying to get a feel for things, and the energy was high today and also on day one, so we’re trying to keep that going.”
New offense brings a faster pace
Like most of Missouri’s returning players, Tyler Badie chose to stick around. He joins Larry Rountree to form a formidable backfield duo.
“It’s definitely good just because the thunder and lightning are back,” Badie said.
Drinkwitz’s spread offense that runs at what he calls a “pro tempo” could benefit the “lightning” Badie. The junior running back said the rushing attack is faster than last season’s offense under Derek Dooley, and one of a few changes he’s noticed is more outside zone runs.
“I (like playing with more tempo) because I’m a speed back,” Badie said. “I like to move around and put the defense on their heels.”
Both Badie and Rountree should factor in the offense heavily. Rountree led the team with 829 rushing yards and nine touchdowns last season while running more between the tackles. Badie was more of an all-purpose back with 813 yards from scrimmage last season. Badie had over 350 yards rushing and receiving while hauling in a team-high five receiving touchdowns.
New faces on defense
Most of the defensive core was retained this year, keeping the team’s basic principles intact, but there are two major holes in the unit with the loss of defensive lineman Jordan Elliott and linebacker Cale Garrett. Elliott declared for this year’s NFL Draft and Garrett ran out of eligibility, though he is also pursuing an NFL career.
How different has this spring been without the two-time captain Garrett?
“Not much,” linebacker Jamal Brooks said. “The only reason that I say that is because when Cale got hurt he turned into a coach. In the linebacker room he got us all ready to go, so I mean at this point it’s basically season two without Cale.”
Brooks is one of the linebackers vying for a starting spot next to All-Southeastern Conference linebacker Nick Bolton. Devin Nicholson was with Bolton in walk-throughs at the beginning of practice, while Cam Wilkins and Aubrey Miller Jr. will also be in the mix for a starting spot.
On the defensive line, Akial Byers and Kobie Whiteside operated as tackles, while Tre Williams and Chris Turner were at the end spots. Byers could play both tackle and end this season.
“They’re looking to put me all over the field,” Byers said. “I like being able to play more than one position. I can play one position one play, and another the next. If they need to play me at end, I’ll play at end.”
Injury and roster report
Maurice Massey suited up for practice Monday after missing Saturday’s practice. Running back Anthony Watkins was out today due to illness.
There were no depth chart updates during this practice, but that’s to be expected. Drinkwitz said Saturday that starters likely won’t be announced this spring. That means no update on the quarterback competition. All five signal-callers — including early enrollees and transfers Damon Hazelton and Ben Key — will not be available to the media this spring, per a team spokesman.
All new players also remained numberless in Monday’s practice.