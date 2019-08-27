Missouri coach Barry Odom could have taken the Oklahoma approach when it came to releasing the depth chart.
The page in the Sooners’ weekly preview where a depth chart should have been did not include any names. Instead, Oklahoma only included an eye emoji with the words “coming soon.”
Odom and Missouri released a depth chart but, as usual, Odom cautioned reading into it too much when he spoke at the lectern Tuesday.
“I think it’s important we know who is lined up where, but Niko Hea, he isn’t on the tight end depth chart but he is going to play Saturday,” Odom said. “And he is probably going to play a lot. So we just put the top two guys out there.”
Still, the depth chart provides hints of what is to come, even if Missouri does not stick to it completely once the game starts.
Here are some notable changes to the depth chart:
Starting cornerback: Jarvis Ware is listed as the starting cornerback opposite DeMarkus Acy. Ware, a sophomore, took the top spot over redshirt junior Christian Holmes, who made eight starts in 2018.
“Really, we look at it that we have three starters at the position,” Odom said. “I would venture to guess at the end of game one that they will both have pretty equal snaps. They both earned the opportunity to play. I think they are going to play at a high level. (We’re) fortunate that we have got three we feel that way with.”
Still, if there was nothing to see here, Missouri would not have needed to place Ware ahead of Holmes. It could have also listed them as “or” starters. But Ware was tabbed as the top guy for the opener against Wyoming after playing in 10 games as a true freshman.
Third safety spot: Khalil Oliver and Ronnell Perkins are listed as “or” starters for the third safety spot. In the spring, Perkins was listed at the top of the depth chart, ahead of Oliver. Now, they are both listed as starters. Oliver made five starts and Perkins started three times last season.
Wide receiver: Sophomores Jalen Knox and Kam Scott are listed as “or” starters for one wide receiver spot while Johnathon Johnson and Johnathan Nance are the other two starters. Knox was a two-time SEC freshman of the week last year in a rookie season in which he grabbed 27 passes for 419 yards and three touchdowns. Scott caught only eight passes in 2018, but two of those went for touchdowns.
Returners: Richaud Floyd sits at the top of the punt returner depth chart, while Tyler Badie holds the top spot at kick returner. Expect to see more than those two in the returning game, though, especially at kick returner.
“On the back end, kind of what we are looking at is there are a number of guys we are looking to get an extra touch in the game, which is why we are working so many guys at that spot,” Odom said.
Other players listed include Larry Rountree, Scott and Knox. Johnathon Johnson could also see time at punt returner.
Freshmen on depth chart: Although Odom said that there are true freshmen not listed on the depth chart who will play, it’s still significant for a true freshman to crack the two-deep depth chart during the first week. The four who did are wide receiver Maurice Massey, right guard Thalen Robinson, strong safety Martez Manuel and defensive end Isaiah McGuire, who is listed as an “or” starter.
“(Massey) had a great camp for a true freshman,” offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said. “It’s always hard, especially for a guy who wasn’t here mid-year. But he has come in, and he has been really productive. He has learned the offense quickly, and hopefully he can be a really good productive player for us this year.”
Jeffcoat, Wilkins expected to miss Wyoming game
Missouri will likely play its first game without defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat and linebacker Cameron Wilkins.
Odom said Wilkins is definitely out but will likely return next week. He sprained his knee in practice last week.
Jeffcoat will get an MRI this week for his elbow injury that has forced him to miss most of camp, and Odom does not expect him to be able to play against Wyoming.
“I would expect him to be back soon,” Odom said.
Jeffcoat was in a strong position to contend for a starting spot at defensive end before missing most of camp.
NFL scouts at practice
Representatives from the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs attended practice Tuesday.
