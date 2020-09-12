Missouri held its third scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, two weeks before kickoff against Alabama on Sept. 26. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz addressed reporters on Zoom and said that the defense impressed with three turnovers and increased pressure on the quarterback.
Sophomore safety Martez Manuel ended the scrimmage with an interception. Darius Robinson and Tre Williams each had multiple sacks, according to Drinkwitz.
Missouri football announces seven active COVID-19 cases
In his opening statement to reporters, Drinkwitz said that the football team now has seven active COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, the previous update, the team had four new positive COVID-19 results and were without 14 players because of said positives.
“We had a positive test yesterday that knocked out three players for quarantine,” Drinkwitz said. “Those guys will now be unavailable for the Alabama game. Any person positive or quarantined from this point on is unavailable for (the) Week 1 opponent. That’s real. That’s an interesting dynamic, be two weeks out and know that you can’t get anybody back.”
Drinkwitz mentioned that injuries, the virus and other factors have made this season nothing like the ones he’s coached in the past.
“I’ve had five starting left guards in the last five days,” he said. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. You can say next-man-up mentality, and that’s what it is. … I told our team, ‘Nobody really cares about the excuse; they just expect the performance.’ Whether or not it’s the fifth left guard or the first left guard, they’re gonna expect that the performance meets their expectation. We’ve got a lot of work to do to meet that expectation.”
Missouri running back Collins announces he’s entering transfer portal
Running back Nick Collins announced on Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal.
He joined former Missouri quarterback Taylor Powell, who also announced Friday that he was leaving the team and entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
“We wish him well, but I’m focused on the what we’re trying to do with the guys that are here right now,” Drinkwitz said about Powell.