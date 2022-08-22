Redshirt freshman Brady Cook runs with the ball (copy)

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook runs with the ball Nov. 6 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. Louisiana Tech announced Matthew Downing as its starting quarterback Monday, setting up a quarterback battle against MU starter Brady Cook on Sept. 1.

 Olivia Anderson/Missourian

Nearly two weeks after Missouri selected Brady Cook as its starting quarterback for the 2022 season, its Week 1 opponent did the same. Louisiana Tech tabbed junior transfer Matthew Downing as its starter Monday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Louisiana Tech is Downing’s third Division-I stop. He spent two years at TCU, backing up Max Duggan in 2020 and serving as the third-stringer behind Duggan and Chandler Morris in ‘21. Throughout his time in college football, Downing has completed 28 of 44 passes for 282 yards (6.4 yards per attempt) and thrown one touchdown and one interception.

