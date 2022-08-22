Nearly two weeks after Missouri selected Brady Cook as its starting quarterback for the 2022 season, its Week 1 opponent did the same. Louisiana Tech tabbed junior transfer Matthew Downing as its starter Monday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Louisiana Tech is Downing’s third Division-I stop. He spent two years at TCU, backing up Max Duggan in 2020 and serving as the third-stringer behind Duggan and Chandler Morris in ‘21. Throughout his time in college football, Downing has completed 28 of 44 passes for 282 yards (6.4 yards per attempt) and thrown one touchdown and one interception.
Downing beat out redshirt senior Parker McNeil, a Texas Tech transfer, in the Bulldogs’ quarterback competition. Both signal-callers have played under first-year Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Cumbie; he was Downing’s offensive coordinator at TCU in 2020.
Downing takes over a Louisiana Tech team that went 3-9 last season, though it lost to its only SEC opponent, Mississippi State, by just one point. Downing, playing his first season as a starter, will lead the Bulldogs onto Faurot Field on Sept. 1.
AP names Mevis preseason second-team All-American
Missouri’s 2022 season will be kicked off, quite literally, by a preseason All-American. Already voted to the preseason All-SEC third-team, the Associated Press named kicker Harrison Mevis to its preseason All-America second-team.
There is plenty of excitement in Columbia surrounding the junior and multi-year Groza Award semifinalist, who is returning for his third season as a Tiger with sky-high expectations. Mevis has converted 40 of his 45 attempted field goals (89%), is 100% on extra-points, and no other returning kicker in the country has as many field goals (19) from more than 30 yards.
“I’m not really focused on all the individual awards,” Mevis said during media availability July 31. “I’m just trying to help my team in any way possible, putting points on the board and having fun doing it.”
Burden, Missouri’s offensive line announce new NIL deals
The latest name, image and likeness deals broke into the Missouri football program Sunday and Monday. Freshman wide receiver Luther Burden posted to social media Sunday his signature potato chips from Old Vienna, LLC.
Burden, an East St. Louis native, is pictured on the bag holding a football with his signature printed on it. The RED HOT Riplets are Honey BBQ and St. Louis style hot sauce flavored, and according to the bag, the chips retail for $1.99 at Schnucks.
Hooters announced the addition of seven Missouri offensive lineman to an NIL deal Monday. Luke Griffin, Connor Tollison, Bobby Lawrence, Armand Membou, Javon Foster, Drake Heismeyer and Ej Ndoma-Ogar are among the Tigers to become ambassadors for the Columbia location to promote Hooters as Missouri fans’ destination for viewing and tailgating options.
“For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined.” Hooters chief marketing officer Bruce Skala said.
“We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight.”
Drinkwitz to join first ‘Tiger Talk’ on Monday
The first installment for ‘Tiger Talk’ for the 2022-23 football season kicks off at 7 p.m. Monday at Shiloh Bar and Grill in Columbia. MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz, an assistant coach and a student athlete will join Mike Kelly, airing live on KCMQ 96.7, KTGR 105.1 FM and KTGR 1580 AM with live video on Mizzou Athletics’ Facebook page.
Beginning Sept. 7, the show will take place every Wednesday until at least Nov. 16.
The Oct. 12 show will feature updates on other Missouri’s fall sports, given that it is a bye week for MU football. The location will move to the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri’s Taste of The Tigers event in the Walsworth Family Columns Club on Nov. 9.