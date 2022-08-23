Missouri named eight captains for the 2022 season Tuesday: safety Martez Manuel, defensive tackle Darius Robinson, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive tackle Javon Foster, quarterback Brady Cook and receivers Barrett Banister and Tauskie Dove.

Asked why eight captains? Drinkwitz said that the top four captain nominees, as voted on by the players, on offense and defense were clear-cut. Instead of holding a run-off election, Drinkwitz decided that more was better.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

