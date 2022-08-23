Missouri named eight captains for the 2022 season Tuesday: safety Martez Manuel, defensive tackle Darius Robinson, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive tackle Javon Foster, quarterback Brady Cook and receivers Barrett Banister and Tauskie Dove.
Asked why eight captains? Drinkwitz said that the top four captain nominees, as voted on by the players, on offense and defense were clear-cut. Instead of holding a run-off election, Drinkwitz decided that more was better.
“I think there’s a level of trust within our team that says, ‘okay, these are the guys that represent where we want to be and can kind of show the way,’” Drinkwitz said. “I’ve been on other teams, not since I was a head coach, but in other places, where the coaches kind of pick the captains. ... These are the eight guys that (teammates) said, ‘These are the leaders of us.’”
The only returning captain for Missouri is Manuel, and the only captain who isn’t a senior is Cook, a redshirt sophomore. Drinkwitz said he almost wished Cook wasn’t voted captain, saying that the young signal-caller has enough on his plate already, but that he more than deserved the honor.
“I think when you say, ‘Who upholds the highest standard?’ It’s easy at that point to say, ‘I’m gonna put my vote on Brady,’” Drinkwitz said. “He ignored all the noise and all the transfers, blah blah blah, and he just said, ‘I’m going to work.’”
Each captain will be a fixture on the field for Missouri, though Dove and Banister won’t necessarily start in a crowded receiver room.
With so many captains, not all need to be vocal leaders in the locker room, but some of the captains who spoke to the media Tuesday, like Dove, said they’ve grown more vocal in the past year.
“One thing for me over the summer was being more vocal, so being voted as a captain, that’s another factor that will allow me to do that, and work on being more vocal and stepping out of my comfort zone,” Dove said.
Freshman Wayne to wear O’Neal’s No. 25
No. 25 has a special meaning to those within the Missouri football program. It’s not given out freely to any player who requests it each year. Instead, it’s a decision carefully contemplated by the coaching staff.
Why is the number so important? In the mid-2000’s it belonged to linebacker Aaron O’Neal, who tragically passed away following a team workout ahead of his redshirt freshman season. Since 2015, the Tigers have honored O’Neal by hand-selecting a defender to don the number. This year that player will be freshman defensive back Ja’Marion Wayne.
In the final week of fall camp, O’Neal’s father, Lonnie O’Neal, spoke to the team about his son and the legacy he left in Columbia.
“I’m a guy who loves to hear the legacies of the players before me,” Manuel said. “You got to hear how special he was and what he meant to the community. What you sacrifice is everything and that inspires me to keep going and leave it all out there.”
Wayne, who transitioned from wide receiver to defensive back during camp, follows Blaze Alldredge (2021) and Jamal Brooks (2020) as recent recipients of the number.
Backup QB and punter battle updates
Cook will start at quarterback for the Tigers this season... that much we know.But during Tuesday‘s media availability Drinkwitz made an interesting comment when asked whether he knows who might back the redshirt sophomore up.
“I have a feel of who I might go to, but (Tyler Macon and Sam Horn) are still battling and improving,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s probably going to be like every other place I’ve been where it’s predicated on the situation.”
Drinkwitz brought up last season as a good example where the situation predicated the starter. When former quarterback Connor Bazelak picked up an injury against Vanderbilt last year, Macon finished the game because the Tigers “needed to run the ball.” Against South Carolina and again in the bowl game, Drinkwitz turned to Cook.
When it comes to who might lock down the starting punter role after the departure of Grant McKinniss, Drinkwitz said that the competition between redshirt freshman Jack Stonehouse and graduate student Sean Koetting is still “50/50.” The coaching staff began Tuesday’s practice determined to make a decision, but walked away equally impressed with each.
“Today they both had one really bad punt and some really good ones,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s going to be a tough decision. I’ll probably kick it down a little longer, no pun intended.”
MU defense meshing well with Baker
Blake Baker is one week away from his first regular season game as the defensive coordinator for Missouri. In his first contest at the helm, Baker will face his former employer in Louisiana Tech, but that isn’t a factor into how the team sees the season opener.
“At the end of the day, whether or not Jacob Peeler graduated from there or Erik Link worked there or coach Baker worked there or this is the first time we’ve played them, none of that matters,” Drinkwitz said. “What matters is Thursday night, Sept. 1, the 2022 Tigers take the field and play the right way, whether or not, all those personal other things that don’t matter.”
Drinkwitz raved about Baker’s confidence in his defensive staff and his drive to improve the system he instilled in his first year. Baker is comfortable with himself and isn’t changing who he is for anyone, according to Drinkwitz.
“He’s still willing to ask other people ‘how can we improve (the defense)?’” Drinkwitz said. “He leans on Coach (D.J.) Smith and Coach (Kevin) Peoples and Coach (Al) Pogue and Coach (Al) Davis on how can we get better? What are some ideas? ... And he’s been great about it. He’s low ego, high output.”
Players have bought into Baker’s plan for the defense this season. Drinkwitz believes the unit will adapt as the season progresses and improve with every passing game, but over time this summer, the defense went from fundamentals to a fast, aggressive style that Baker added.
Safety Martez Manuel sees himself more active in Baker’s play calls. The senior envisions making more plays across the field and becoming more versatile — complementing the front seven and disrupting the quarterback.
“He has taught me so much already that I didn’t know,” Manuel said. “He just kind of really helped me slow down the game.”