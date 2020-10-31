Missouri was without three of its starting offensive lineman in its 41-17 loss against Florida on Saturday.
Starting right tackle Larry Borom and left guard Xavier Delgado were both out after leaving last week’s game against Kentucky with injuries.
Redshirt sophomore Javon Foster replaced Borom while freshman Dylan Spencer replaced Delgado.
The Tigers lost left tackle Zeke Powell in the first quarter, after which he was replaced by Bobby Lawrence. The offense struggled without the trio against a Florida defense without multiple starters because of COVID protocols.
Missouri only had 248 total yards.Its only points in the first three quarters came from a 59-yard interception return by Jarvis Ware. Missouri had 56 rushing yards excluding sack yardage, 32 of which came on a reverse to Jalen Knox.
“It wasn’t good enough in any phase,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “It wasn’t good enough at quarterback, offensive line, wideout, head coach.”
Missouri now has a bye week to regroup and get healthy before a Nov. 14 game against Georgia at Memorial Stadium.
Bazelak struggles during his first loss as a starter
After two impressive performances, quarterback Connor Bazelak came back down to earth and lost his first game as Missouri’s starter.
The redshirt freshman was spooked by a Florida secondary without three starters and finished 26-for-40 for 208 yards. Missouri struggled to get any kind of success down the field beside a dropped deep ball by Jalen Knox in the second quarter.
Bazelak also had a fumble on a strip-sack in the fourth quarter and a botched handoff with Tyler Badie that resulted in a Florida fumble recovery with 1:21 left in the first half. Down 13-7 before the fumble, Florida scored on the next play to take a 20-7 lead into the break before pulling away in the second half.
Bazelak couldn’t replicate his dominance on key downs either. Against Kentucky, he was 10-for-11 with seven conversions on third and fourth down, but Saturday, the Florida defense was able to get pressure and get off the field. Missouri was 3-for-15 on third down with Bazelak getting pressured or having to check the ball down short of the sticks.
After winning his first three starts, two this season and one against Arkansas in 2019, Bazelak is now 3-1 as a starter.
Secondary struggles against Florida passing attack
Florida’s makeshift secondary was able to piece together a good performance, but Missouri wasn’t able to do the same with its starters. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask had four touchdowns for his fourth straight game and torched the Tigers secondary for 345 yards.
Missouri kept Kyle Pitts out of the end zone for the first time this season, but the 6-foot-6 tight end had five catches for 81 yards including a fourth-down conversion to set up a field goal on the Gators’ first drive.