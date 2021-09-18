On his first career passing attempt late in the third quarter, freshman quarterback Tyler Macon found JJ Hester crossing from the right side of field. He hit his target and Hester broke away from his defender up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown.
It was the longest reception of the game and the first career touchdown for both players.
Wide receivers D'ionte "Boo" Smith and Chance Luper also both recorded their first career touchdowns for Missouri during Saturday's 59-28 win over Southeast Missouri State. Both scored on deep throws, Smith scoring on a 46-yard reception and Luper on a 52-yard one.
Michael Cox was the last first-time scorer, breaking away down the middle late in the fourth quarter for a 55-yard touchdown, Missouri's longest rush of the game.
Running back Tyler Badie set a career high for single-game touchdowns, earning three in the first half. His first two, a 49-yard rush and an 11-yard reception, came within the opening nine minutes of the game and occurred within six minutes of each other. Badie closed Missouri's first half with a 1-yard TD run and did not return to the field in the second half.
If Bazelak had played after halftime, he likely would have set new career highs in all his stat categories. Instead, he was just shy as Cook came in under center and took the offensive reins.
Bazelak set his career high for passing yards and passing touchdowns in Missouri's third game of 2020 against LSU. He completed 29 of34 attempts for 406 yards and four touchdowns playing the whole game.
In just one half against SEMO, the redshirt sophomore went 21of30 for 346 yards and three touchdowns.
Young players stand out on both sides of ball
Freshman Dominic Lovett and redshirt freshman Mookie Cooper were the two most-targeted wide receivers behind Keke Chism.
Sophomore QB Brady Cook entered the game to replace Bazelak to start the second half before being replaced by Macon on the following two drives. He finished with a 235 passer rating completing all four of his pass attempts for 25 yards and a touchdown in one drive.
On the defensive side, redshirt freshman Johnny Walker, Jr. had the game's only sack when he tackled Southeast Missouri State quarterback CJ Ogbonna in the backfield for a loss of three yards. Sophomore Kris Abrams-Draine had the game's only interception, though Allie Green IV also recorded one that was overturned due to a penalty.
Redshirt sophomore Jalani Williams led the team in tackles with five, three of which were solo.