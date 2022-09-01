Excitement in and around Columbia felt palpable Thursday afternoon as Memorial Stadium opened its gates for the first time this season.
It may have been a weeknight, but tailgaters showed up in full force with their grills loaded with burgers and flat-screens tuned to college football. Inside the stadium, Missouri’s student section quickly filled with fans eager to catch their first glimpse of a team coach Eli Drinkwitz promised will excite.
The Tigers started slow, held scoreless through the opening 15 minutes, as Louisiana Tech went on to take a 3-0 lead. Missouri’s offense started with a three-and-out and seemed a step off as the visitors controlled the tempo and ball.
Then Missouri woke up, putting 14 points on the scoreboard over 35 seconds en route to a season-opening 52-24 win. Here are a few observations from an exciting night in mid-Missouri:
Missouri’s running back room begins the post-Badie, Rountree III era
No matter the Tigers’ record or momentum in past seasons, Missouri fans never had to worry about production at running back. There was never any reason to with at least one of Larry Rountree III or Tyler Badie in the backfield since 2017.
Enter 2022, and the Tigers no longer have a clear-cut option in their backfield. Instead, they have three backs capable of carrying the load at different times in any given game.
Elijah Young is Missouri’s only returning running back, and he once again flashed the speed and hands out of the backfield that make him such a dynamic threat. Drinkwitz brought Columbia native Nathaniel Peat back home, and although banged up, he delivered several grueling runs at key times. Then there’s St. Louis product Cody Schrader, who scored a touchdown in his Missouri debut.
The Tigers’ backfield trio finished the night with a combined 176 yards and two touchdowns, with each back stepping up in key moments and flashing impressive plays as they rotated on and off the field. Sure, there may no longer be a feature back in the form of Badie or Rountree III, but on Thursday, Missouri showed how it looks with three solid contributors who complement the rest of the offense.
Building chemistry
Chemistry isn’t something easily developed overnight, or even in one 60-minute game of football, but against Louisiana Tech, the Tigers showed flashes of what they want to look like when things are clicking on all cylinders.
Nowhere was that more evident than in the period between the first and second quarters. After taking a while to get going, quarterback Brady Cook looked good on a third-and-long completion to receiver Barrett Banister to move the chains on a possession which ended with the Tigers in the end zone.
On the other side of the ball, Blake Baker’s unit played at an entirely different level, forcing three first-half turnovers as the Tigers took the lead and pulled away for good. The defense proved stifling, and the Bulldogs had few answers as the home fans grew louder.
“Offensively I though we struggled early to find a rhythm and we really weren’t in sync,” Drinkwitz said. “But we were able to capitalize on momentum the defense created.”
It wasn’t a perfect game by any means, and the Tigers’ pure dominance lessened just a little, but you could see what Drinkwitz wants his team to look like when things are clicking — when he can get Luther Burden the ball in different situations, there’s no fall-off between running backs, and the defense is swarming to the ball.
When those things happen, the Tigers will, at the very least, be a handful for any opponent they face.
The Tigers pick up a blowout win but still leave points on the board
The Tigers may have put up 52 points on Thursday night, but they still left several off the board thanks to a handful of mental lapses.
With the offense humming early in the second quarter, Missouri lost momentum after Cook led a drive deep into Bulldogs territory only for tight end Tyler Stephens to fumble the ball with the end zone in sight. Late in the third quarter, Cook made his first error of the young season, throwing an interception in Missouri territory while looking for Burden.
“There’s a lot of sloppiness that is going to get corrected,” Drinkwitz said. “When you’re complaining after scoring 52 points, that’s probably a bad sign.”
Missouri has a kicker in Harrison Mevis who is pretty much a lock for three points from anywhere within reason, but these types of turnovers negate the Tigers’ ability to turn to him for points when a drive stalls.
The untimely turnovers didn’t hurt Drinkwitz’s team against Louisiana Tech, but in a game against Kentucky or Tennessee later this season, those one or two mistakes could make the difference between a win or loss. Imagine how much more the Tigers would have won by on Thursday night had they avoided those costly mistakes in the red zone. Still, it gives Missouri something to focus on going forward.
Newcomers shine in season opener
Burden drew much of the headlines and attention heading into Thursday’s game, and for good reason, but several other Tigers playing in their first games had nights to remember, too.
Take Clemson transfer Joseph Charleston, whose pick six gave Missouri a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter. Look even closer and you’ll see it was fellow transfer Kristian Williams — who played at Oregon last season — who tipped the ball that fell into Charleston’s hands.
Just feet in front of him, Florida transfer Ty’Ron Hopper made a great first impression on Missouri fans while his coaches and teammates witnessed more of what they already see in practice every day. The linebacker finished with six tackles, including two for loss.
“I have been saying this for a long time, that dude is the real deal,” Cook said. “He’s fast, he comes downhill quick and he’s a smart player.”
On the defensive line, Jayden Jernigan made his fair share of solid tackles while Schrader’s 70-yard outing in the backfield also impressed.
Of course, you can’t mention newcomers without mentioning Burden. He lived up to his already-sky-high hype and then some with 43 yards and two touchdowns. Although it was his first game, his first time finding pay dirt as a Tiger belongs on his burgeoning highlight reel after he caught the ball, evaded several defenders in tight space and dived into the end zone.
Overall, the 28-point victory left plenty to be happy with, especially for the newcomers who left Faurot Field with a win in their first game in black and gold.
“We definitely feel like the transfers that came in were going to be good additions to the team,” Charleston said. “I think the transfers coming in, we’ve done a really good job adapting to the system they already have here.”