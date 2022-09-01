Excitement in and around Columbia felt palpable Thursday afternoon as Memorial Stadium opened its gates for the first time this season.

It may have been a weeknight, but tailgaters showed up in full force with their grills loaded with burgers and flat-screens tuned to college football. Inside the stadium, Missouri’s student section quickly filled with fans eager to catch their first glimpse of a team coach Eli Drinkwitz promised will excite.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

