Jalen Knox was a lucky man ... for a minute, at least.
On a Missouri punt, the sophomore receiver bulldozed into the Arkansas return man with what appeared to be a head-to-head hit. Knox was called for targeting which results in an ejection, until the penalty was surprisingly overturned.
He got to stay in the game. But only until the next punt.
Knox left with a right ankle injury in the middle of a chaotic Arkansas punt. The ball appeared to bounce off return man Richaud Floyd’s foot, which would have given Arkansas a fumble recovery in great field position. But the referees changed the call on the field confirming that it hadn't touched Floyd’s foot. Knox went down near the ball in the process.
His fellow sophomore receiver Kam Scott left on Missouri’s ensuing possession with an injury of his own. On a third-and-7, Scott pulled in a 30-yard downfield catch from Taylor Powell in the red zone, but he was sandwiched by two defenders and left the game with a right shoulder sprain. He wore a sling on the sideline during the second half.
Not even the deepest depths of Missouri’s bench were safe. The receiver injuries led to Tauskie Dove’s usage, and he made one of the biggest plays of the season by going up over two defenders for a jump-ball, 37-yard catch on a third-and-10 with MU up 17-14 in the fourth quarter … but of course Dove was injured on the play and didn’t return, which meant cryptid redshirt senior Justin Smith also saw action.
“Tauskie Dove (stepped) in and (made) a such a huge catch,” head coach Barry Odom said. “Justin Smith went in and then played in crucial times.”
Missouri also lost a starting offensive guard, Case Cook, to a sprained right knee. It was all on top of a right knee sprain to freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak, who was making his first career start and playing well in the injury-induced absence of Kelly Bryant.
Call him Ishmael
Freshman cornerback Ishmael Burdine, who was thought to be out for the season, made his first career appearance on Friday, helping fill the void left by injured senior cornerback DeMarkus Acy.
Burdine had surgery before the season to repair a torn labrum. He was credited with one tackle against Arkansas.
Seniors miss final game
Despite suiting up, graduate transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant missed his final collegiate game because of a number of injuries accumulated during the season, including the one to his right knee.
Senior corner Acy did not travel with the team after missing the Tennessee game with a hamstring injury. Fifth-year senior receiver Johnathon Johnson was also not with the team Friday because of a shoulder injury. Johnson has not played since Missouri’s loss to Kentucky.
Like he has been every game since he tore his pectoral tendon, linebacker Cale Garrett was on the sideline in street clothes for the final game of his senior season.
Honey, we’re home
It was a nice day at work for Missouri’s Arkansans. Fayetteville native Barrett Banister, who Arkansas neglected to recruit, hauled in six catches for a career-high 60 yards, including three on third downs in the first quarter.
Banister’s high school teammate, quarterback Powell, came in to replace Bazelak, and helped lead the Tigers to a win, finishing 8-of-14 passing for 105 yards and his first career touchdown pass.
Receiver Jonathan Nance, who is from Mississippi but began his career at Arkansas, had three catches for 38 yards, including a touchdown that put Missouri up 24-14.
“I think they all played really well,” Odom said after the game. “For Nance to make the touchdown catch the way that he did, Taylor Powell delivered it. Banister had so many plays.”
Also Arkansas natives, defensive linemen Akial Byers and Markell Utsey were decidedly less notable, combining for three tackles.
Arkansan Joe Britton downed a punt.