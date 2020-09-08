In Eliah Drinkwitz’s last COVID-19 update, Friday, he was optimistic that everybody on his team would be out of quarantine by this weekend. But Tuesday, Drinkwitz announced an additional four positive test results within Missouri football, which is also without 14 other players because of contact tracing from those results.
Tuesday’s practice featured the most players the team has had out because of COVID-related issues, and Drinkwitz also cited the days following the Fourth of July as a time when 20-22 players were quarantined from a few positive cases.
“We anticipated this would be the place, with students back on campus and just kind of the way this thing is operating,” Drinkwitz said. “I think our guys are still trying to do a really good job of practicing safe social distancing and trying to do the very best they can not to catch it or spread it. We’ve got a lot of guys that live together, and any time one of them gets it, then the rest of them are going to be quarantined.”
On Saturday, Missouri scrimmaged as a team, but Drinkwitz isn’t worried about possible exposure to other players that day. He said that the team has not yet traced any cases of transmission from within its building.
“I don’t know that you’re ever going to be 100% on where somebody catches this thing because of the nature of this thing,” Drinkwitz said. “No, we’re not concerned about Saturday. Today’s Tuesday. When you find a positive, it contact traces 48 hours. We’ve done all the contact tracing through our local county health department.”
Missouri piecing together offensive line
With the loss of former starters Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Yasir Durant and Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri’s offensive line is undergoing a makeover under Marcus Johnson.
Drinkwitz said that while the left side of the line is still being worked out, the right side has been “solid” with Larry Borom, Case Cook and Michael Maietti at center.
“With Hyrin (White’s) injury, with Zeke (Powell) being in and out with some nagging injuries, Bobby Lawrence has taken quite a few reps at left tackle and left guard position,” Drinkwitz said. “Xavier Delgado has really been the guy, but things have kept him from being consistently in that position. So there’s other guys that are needing to step up, and we’re still trying to figure out who that group of five is going to be.”
The injuries have given extra players reps at the position, and Drinkwitz said that if this was spring it would be great, but with a little more than two weeks before Alabama, he’d like to know who his starting five are up front.
“I think you want to get your first team set and build chemistry,” Drinkwitz said. “We’d like to know those five guys being able to work together, communicate, understand how they work together and the way they work their combinations together. So it’s less than ideal.”
Special teams depth chart still in the works
For the first time in four years, Missouri will have a new kicker. Following Tucker McCann, the most likely candidates are freshman Harrison Mevis and graduate transfer Grant McKinniss.
At the punter spot, Drinkwitz has been impressed with McKinniss and redshirt freshman Aaron Rodriguez. He said they will name a starter prior to Week 1, but nobody has the job locked down as of now.
“We want to make sure everybody gets an equal opportunity for that,” Drinkwitz said. “We don’t want somebody who’s out for a couple of days because of whatever it might be, to not be able to compete for that job. Still got a little bit before we have to decide on that.”
Last year, Richaud Floyd handled most of the punt return duties, but with his departure, the team is working out different guys for the position.
Tyler Badie and Dawson Downing returned most kickoffs in 2019, but Drinkwitz said that the coaching unit is considering Badie, Larry Rountree, Jalen Knox, Dominic Gicinto, Elijah Young, Dionte Smith and Kris Abrams Draine as players who could fill that role this year. Drinkwitz said he will start to condense that list this week.