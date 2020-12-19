Missouri running backs coach Curtis Luper will be out for Saturday's matchup against Mississippi State because of COVID-19-related issues, Missouri spokesperson Andrew Melroe confirmed to the Missourian.
Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel first reported the news.
Luper joins defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison as Missouri assistants who have missed a game this season because of COVID-19-related issues.
On Dec. 20, 2019, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz hired Luper to his staff from TCU, where he had been an assistant for the last seven seasons, including co-offensive coordinator for the previous three.
Through nine games, Missouri has rushed for 1,251 yards, which is 11th in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers have scored 19 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for third.
Knox not with team in Starkville
Missouri receiver Jalen Knox did not make the trip to Starkville, according to Missouri spokesperson Andrew Melroe.
Earlier this week, Drinkwitz said Knox was questionable for the game.
The junior has been one of quarterback Connor Bazelak's top targets all season. Through nine games, he has 305 receiving yards and a team-leading 31 catches.
Tigers to have young secondary against Bulldogs
On Saturday, Missouri will start three freshmen and a sophomore in its secondary, as it'll be without junior cornerback Jarvis Ware and senior safety Tyree Gillespie.
Freshmen Ennis Rakestraw and J.C. Carries, who is starting in place of Ware, will start at cornerback. Redshirt freshman Salani Williams will start in place of Gillespie at the boundary safety position. Sophomore Martez Manuel will start at strong safety, although he's played in all nine games this season.
All backup defensive backs on Missouri's two-deep depth chart, except for redshirt senior Mason Pack, are listed as either freshmen or sophomores.
Ware is out for the game with a leg injury. He left Missouri's win over Arkansas with an injury. He did not play against Georgia.
So far this season, Ware has had 12 total tackles and a pass breakup. He also recovered a fumble against Vanderbilt and returned an interception 59 yards against Florida.
Drinkwitz said earlier this week that Gillespie would be out for the game. In nine games, the senior safety has totaled 46 tackles and one tackle for loss. He also has four pass breakups.