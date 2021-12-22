FORT WORTH, Texas – If there was any game for Missouri to be short in its secondary, it was certainly going to be the one against a triple-option offense. MU defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said as much Sunday.
The Tigers were already down a handful of key players before kickoff. Martez Manuel suffered a high ankle sprain during bowl prep and couldn’t play. Akayleb Evans declared for the NFL Draft. Ennis Rakestraw has been out since early October with an ACL tear.
But the MU defense grew even more depleted than it was heading into the game within the span of one quarter. And it didn’t bode well for the rest of the Armed Forces Bowl, a 24-22 loss for the Tigers.
“I thought they played really as well as I could have hoped considering short-handed as we were and all the different things,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said.
Jaylon Carlies was helped off the field after being down with his head in the turf following a second-down play in Army’s opening drive. Shawn Robinson, appearing in his first game since Week 7, went down with 48 seconds to go in the first quarter. Allie Green IV was hurt on the same play after bringing down Army wide receiver Tyrell Robinson after a 42-yard reception.
Robinson returned in the second half after missing the entire second quarter, finishing the game with eight tackles. Carlies and Green missed the rest of the game.
With personnel so limited, linebacker Devin Nicholson moved to cornerback, and Stacy Brown and Stephen Benson also earned reps at CB. Freshman Tyler Hibbler played his first real minutes at safety after appearing in MU’s regular-season closer against Arkansas.
Missouri’s secondary accounted for 16 of the team’s 81 total tackles.
Young, Downing split time at RB in lieu of Badie
Without leading rusher Tyler Badie, Missouri turned to both old and young to fill his shoes.
Graduate student Dawson Downing and sophomore Elijah Young split time at the running back position, with the former earning the start in his final game as a Tiger.
Drinkwitz said he had hoped to play redshirt freshman Michael Cox late in the game had MU been up by one or two scores. Cox rushed for 150 yards across six games this season and had two touchdowns.
“Obviously with the way the game played out in the third quarter and then the fourth quarter became a throw game, it’s kind of how it went,” Drinkwitz said.
Young led the team with 75 yards on 13 carries and also had five receptions for 32 yards. Those were season highs in both rushing attempts and receiving yards.
Meanwhile, Downing had 14 carries for 69 yards. He had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter but ended his Tiger career on a high note. This was the first time he was given more than five carries.
Path forward still unclear, but optimistic for MU
The Armed Forces Bowl might have seemed like a preview of Missouri’s 2022 season, but Drinkwitz didn’t seem so sure.
While he touted the likes of Young and redshirt freshman QB Brady Cook, the second-year coach emphasized what the program is losing and how much bears to change this offseason.
“I really don’t know,” Drinkwitz said of what his program’s future looks like. “This team will never be the same again. Just losing the seniors, losing people to transfers, incoming recruits coming in.”
The Tigers rostered 11 graduate students and 12 seniors this season. Some still have eligibility left thanks to COVID-19 but many do not. Plus, MU will likely lose at least a couple more players to the transfer portal with the 2021 season now fully wrapped.
That being said, Missouri players seemed more confident about what they and their peers can handle in 2022. Kicker Harrison Mevis pointed out the team’s recruiting efforts and incoming class — No. 19 in the country according to Rivals — along with the belief in the coaching staff as positive signs for the future.
He also said more people seem to be buying into Missouri, something for which the program needs to build success.
“I wish we could have sent the seniors off better than what we did, but when we win the SEC East, it’s gonna be because of those guys,” Mevis said. “I think we made a lot of progress as a program and I think it just sucks to end it like that. But I think there’s a lot of positives going in to next season. ...
“I think it’s only up from here.”
Former Tigers tight end commits to Oklahoma
Daniel Parker Jr., who caught Missouri’s game-winning 2-point conversion against Florida this season, announced he is committed to play at Oklahoma for the 2022 season Wednesday night.
The tight end entered the NCAA transfer portal Nov. 29.
Oklahoma is set to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025 following a unanimous vote to accept it and the Texas Longhorns into the conference in July. However, the move could happen sooner than the target date.
Parker Jr. has one season of eligibility remaining.