LARAMIE, Wyo. — When Kelly Bryant needed help from his supporting cast on Saturday, he didn’t always get it. The postgame reviews from MU coach Barry Odom on the offense other than Bryant generally were not good.
“I don’t think there was enough help around the quarterback,” Odom said. “I didn’t feel like we established the run. I thought we were going to be able to do that. And then we had a couple drops.”
Bryant’s Missouri debut provided a first look at how he his skills will work in Missouri's offense. Nine different receivers caught passes, but poorly-timed drops sometimes overshadowed the good.
Jonathon Johnson and Tyler Badie each caught seven passes, team highs. Neither caught touchdowns, though.
Jonathan Nance did. He caught two of them, actually. In his debut, the graduate transfer from Arkansas caught only three passes, but two went for touchdowns and 63 yards.
Badie also had more carries than starter Larry Rountree III, and became the team’s go-to guy on short third- and fourth-down plays. Odom said he thought Badie was a better matchup in coverage. Both Badie and Rountree ran for touchdowns.
Redshirt sophomore receiver Barrett Banister made three catches for 32 yards in his first game as a scholarship player. The bulk of those yards came on a third-and-5, 20-yard catch on Missouri’s final drive.
“It ended up being a stack formation from me and (Jonathan Johnson) right there,” Banister said. “They went with a split-safety defense and I think they had a linebacker deep. And just with how that play is drawn up, that ball is going to go to me. And Kelly put it on me, made a great throw.”
Sophomore receiver Dominic Gicinto did not travel with the team to Laramie. Last season, Gicinto caught 15 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
Turnover trouble
Missouri struggled holding on to the football, coughing it up three times. The first was a second-quarter Bryant fumble that was returned 31 yards for a touchdown.
Rountree fumbled on the one-yard line in the second quarter. It was returned deep into Missouri territory, and would have been a half-ending touchdown had Bryant not made a horse-collar tackle. As it was, the turnover led to a Wyoming field goal.
In the third quarter, Bryant floated a ball into the end zone that was intercepted. Wyoming scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
Okwuegbunam returns
Pre-season All-American tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, in his first game since last November, caught three passes for 72 yards. In the second quarter, a pass that Okwuegbunam appeared to have caught and fumbled, was ruled incomplete. The junior was also called for offensive pass interference in the third quarter on a would-be touchdown. Missouri’s possession ended in an interception.
Tucker McCann makes punting debut
Missouri kicker Tucker McCann turned in a solid performance in his first action at punter at the college level.
He punted four times for an average of 43.0 yards and a long of 58 yards. He had one punt that he pinned inside the 20 yard line. He made his one field goal attempt, which went for 22 yards.
Mixed bag for special teams
Missouri committed three first-half penalties on special teams, including two false starts on one punt attempt.
Return man Richaud Floyd was emblematic of the up-and-down night on special teams. He had a 43-yard punt return that set the Tigers up for a quick touchdown when they needed one, but he also whiffed on catching a punt that instead rolled out of bounds at the 2-yard line.
Injuries
Jonathan Johnson appeared to sustain a hand injury in the first quarter, but stayed in the game.
Cornerback Jarvis Ware collided with Khalil Oliver in the fourth quarter and was down on the field, but returned for the next defensive series.
