Defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison will not be in attendance for Missouri's Week 1 matchup with the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide because of COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed Saturday.
The spokesperson did not say whether Harbison tested positive for the virus or if he was just in self-isolation.
Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports was first to report the news.
Multiple reports also said that Harbison will miss the Tigers' Week 2 matchup with Tennessee, and that defensive quality control assistant Grant O'Brien will take his place in the coaches booth.
Harbison, 61, is in his first year on MU's coaching staff. He followed head coach Eliah Drinkwitz to Columbia from Appalachian State, where he was a defensive backs coach and assistant head coach from Drinkwitz in his one season at App State.
Prior to that, Harbison spent 26 seasons coaching in the SEC, ACC, Sun Belt and the NFL.
As of Tuesday, Drinkwitz said the Tigers would be without seven players for Saturday's game because of COVID-19. Not all those players have the coronavirus, as some are in self-isolation for contact tracing.
Defensive back Chris Shearin opts out of 2020 season
Safety Chris Shearin became the sixth Missouri player to opt out of the season, a team spokesperson announced Saturday.
Shearin, a sophomore from IMG Academy in Florida, played 11 games last season with most of his time coming on special teams. He was listed as the backup free safety behind senior Joshua Bledsoe on the team's depth chart this week. Jalani Williams and Stacy Brown are the other backup safeties listed and could see more time off the bench.