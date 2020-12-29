The Missouri athletic department announced that it received a $10 million contribution from an anonymous donor for a new indoor football practice facility. It is the fifth eight-figure donation in Missouri Athletics history and third in the last year.
This comes less than a month after the Board of Curators approved a study for the construction of a new facility near Memorial Stadium.
“The magnitude, impact and timing of this gift is significant as we attempt to advance the indoor football practice facility project as quickly as possible,” athletic director Jim Sterk said. “As the SEC’s furthest-most Northern school, it is critical that our program have a full length indoor practice facility to utilize year-round, and this gift, coupled with the Board of Curators’ action earlier this month, gives this project great momentum.”
Sterk also called the project something that Missouri “definitely needed.” He said that this will benefit other Missouri teams because the Devine Pavilion will then be used by the softball, baseball and women’s soccer programs year-round.
Missouri is the Southeastern Conference’s lone football team without a 120-yard indoor football facility, according to the release. Sterk said the Devine Pavilion’s 70-yard field is often difficult for the Tigers to practice indoors.
“One of the things that I quickly identified as a need, not a want, was a full-length practice facility for Mizzou Football, and on behalf of everyone in our program, we are excited, humbled and blessed by this donation to the project,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “This facility is critical to the year-round training and development of our student-athletes, and we believe it will help transform our football program for many years to come, just as the South End Zone Facility is already doing.”
MU center Maietti will return in 2021
Drinkwitz’s campaign to bring back center Michael Maietti succeeded. The graduate transfer from Rutgers announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter that he will return for the 2021 season.
Since his freshman campaign, he has started 43 consecutive games, including 10 for Missouri in 2020. He will provide a lift to an offensive line that will lose Larry Borom to the NFL Draft. Case Cook and Hyrin White could also play key snaps on the offensive line next year.
Receiver Keke Chism and punter Grant McKinniss previously announced they would use the extra year of eligibility and return next year.
Defensive end Kobie Whiteside has not made an official decision but tweeted a GIF indicating he might be leaning toward a return Tuesday in response to that question.