MU head coach Barry Odom provided updates on player injuries after Tuesday’s practice. Sophomore receiver Dominic Gicinto, who didn’t travel with the team to Wyoming due to a groin injury, is cleared to play.
“He had a good practice this (Tuesday) morning,” Odom said.
Junior linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. is out indefinitely with a knee injury, Odom said.
“It’ll be awhile,” said Odom on Miller’s return.
Miller had been listed as the backup to starting weak side linebacker Nick Bolton. Sophomore Cameron Wilkins replaced Miller on the depth chart.
Odom also left open the possibility of a return for sophomore defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat against West Virginia. Jeffcoat missed the season opener with a shoulder injury. He will have another scan later this week but is still unlikely to play Saturday.
Odom on Albert O’s return
Redshirt junior tight end Albert Okwuegbunam logged the bulk of the snaps at tight end against Wyoming, despite missing most of fall camp due to an injury. Odom thought Okwuegbunam played well but wants more consistency from the preseason All-American.
“Albert hasn’t practiced a lot,” Odom said on Tuesday. “He didn’t practice all of spring really, and very little in fall camp. We didn’t know what we’d get out of him Week 1.”
Odom said he expects a better version of Okwuegbunam against West Virginia.
West Virginia prep
If there’s any good news about West Virginia for MU, it’s that the Mountaineers are less suited to run the ball than Wyoming, who dismantled the Tigers for 297 rushing yards in Week 1.
But Wyoming only completed six passes against Missouri.
West Virginia chose Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall as its quarterback this offseason, whom Odom says “throws a really good deep ball.” Kendall rarely played at OU, which Odom said makes it hard to study film beyond last week, but the coaching staff expects Kendall to take six to 10 deep shots per game.
In its opener against James Madison, West Virginia ran the ball 24 times for just 34 yards.
Odom not overly concerned about tackling
While he did acknowledge the team’s struggles with tackling on Saturday, Odom said he is not worrying a lot about it yet.
“So the areas of missed tackles, I don't, I'm not raising the level of concern. I need to see a little bit more of the body of work to see where we stack up,” Odom said.
The team did work on tackling during Tuesday’s practice.
“We did live tackling through most of the practice for our starting defense and our second string guys,” Odom said. “And hopefully that carries over."
NFL scouts in attendance at practice
Scouts from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers were at Missouri’s Tuesday practice.
Okwuegbunam is considered by some prognosticators as a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft.
Supervising editor is Rajdeep Barman.