Missouri offensive lineman Yasir Durant was a surprise omission from the Tigers’ roster in their Southeastern Conference opener against South Carolina on Saturday. Durant didn’t play despite MU coach Barry Odom saying Tuesday that the senior would start.
Durant suffered a neck injury in the second half of Missouri’s win over Southeast Missouri State last week.
Odom said he thought Durant would be ready to play, but the lineman didn’t practice enough this week and was a game-time decision. Durant wanted to play.
“It was a hard decision, but it’s what was right for the kid,” Odom said. “He wasn’t 100 percent.”
Odom also said he doesn’t expect Durant’s injury to keep the lineman out long-term.
On Tuesday, Odom said Durant “will play and will start and will play well.”
Hyrin White and Larry Borom had increased snaps to fill in for Durant, even after both had been displaced in the starting lineup last week.
“Those guys stepped up,” Odom said.
Into the bye week
Missouri has never won a game coming off of a bye week under Odom — he joked that “I know it’s been well documented” — so the coach is taking a new approach to handling the week of practice.
“We’re going to treat it just like in-season; we’re going to play next Saturday,” Odom said. “We’re going to gameplan Sunday night and Monday. We’re going to practice and we’re going to get better as a team Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. And then we’re into game week.”
The Tigers play Troy on Oct. 5 at Faurot Field.
Tight end Parker produces
Sophomore tight end Daniel Parker Jr. turned in a nice performance against South Carolina, hauling in four receptions for 46 yards.
Parker normally plays second fiddle to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, and is considered more of a run blocker.
Before Saturday, Parker had just three receptions for 34 yards through three games.
Johnson reaches 2,000 career yards
Redshirt senior receiver Johnathan Johnson reached a milestone in the first quarter against South Carolina. With his first reception, Johnson surpassed 2,000 career receiving yards.
Johnson became the 11th Missouri receiver to reach the 2,000 yard mark. With 2,005 yards, the redshirt senior needs 774 more yards to take over the top spot on Missouri’s career receiving yards list, currently held by Danario Alexander.
Scouts, bowl reps. in attendance
Two Baltimore Ravens representatives led a large contingency of scouts in attendance for Saturday’s game. The Browns, Bengals, Packers, Jets and Eagles also sent representatives to the game. The Orange Bowl had two people in attendance as well.