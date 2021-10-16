Missouri’s offense stayed on the field for fourthand1 on its second drive of Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M, looking to rebound from a first possession that ended with quarterback Connor Bazelak throwing an interception.
The Tigers were looking to march down the field and respond to a Texas A&M touchdown.
Still only at its own 34, Missouri needed several more plays to get into the red zone, but an early fourth-down conversion could have sparked an offense that’s been lackluster in recent weeks.
Instead, lineman Javon Foster was flagged for a false start. MU was pushed back to fourth-and-6, and punter Grant McKinnis took the field. It took Texas A&M five plays on its ensuing drive to find the end zone again.
In its 35-14 loss, Missouri finished with a total of 13 accepted penalties between offense and defense, and another two that were not enforced. The Tigers lost 106 yards in penalties, but even worse, they lost momentum.
MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said he needed to watch tape before determining what led to the increased penalty calls against his team, but said the penalties needed to be fixed.
On the defensive side of the ball, MU allowed two third-down conversions by penalty, both of which were pass-interference calls. Shawn Robinson was flagged for the first, giving up 15 yards to the TAMU offense, and Akayleb Evans was called for the second, an 8-yard gain for the Aggies.
Texas A&M also had a few costly penalties, but not to the same degree as Missouri. The Aggies defense had three pass interference calls against it, allowing the Tigers 39 yards. Missouri went on to score following two of those calls.
Bazelak intercepted twice in first half
On Monday, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said turnovers were the No. 1 factor in winning games, followed by big plays.
The sentiment rang true Saturday as the Aggies picked off Bazelak twice in the first quarter. It was Bazelak’s third game this season with two interceptions.
“Anybody who says turnovers ain’t the most important, whoever says that is crazy,” Fisher said after the game. “Turnovers are still the most important in being able to make big plays, and that was the one thing defensively we hadn’t been getting and we finally started to get ‘em. It changes the game, changes the field position, changes momentum, points, changes everything.”
Texas A&M’s first pick set it up to take an early lead, as Jaylon Jones returned a pass intended for Tauskie Dove 17 yards to the Missouri 22-yard line. Dove was also the receiver targeted on the second interception, caught by Antonio Johnson.
The Aggies also had two turnovers last week, recording an interception and a fumble recovery in their upset win over Alabama. They now have seven interceptions this season.
Bazelak has thrown seven picks in 274 passes this season, one more than he totaled on 324 passes in all of 2020, which is one more than he totaled in all of 2020. He did not throw for a touchdown against TAMU, but kept his completion percentage on track at 67.4%, completing 29 passes for 230 yards.
Drinkwitz expressed confidence in Bazelak despite his turnovers.
“Connor’s our quarterback,” Drinkwitz said. “I think he gives us the best chance to win. It’s not always gonna be perfect. He’s gonna get a lot of blame. There’s a lot of things that have to improve and he knows he’s gonna have to improve from today’s performance.”
TAMU’s Johnson has big game against high school teammates
Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson recorded four solo tackles and his first career interception on Faurot Field. The sophomore is from East St. Louis and attended East St. Louis High School, where he played alongside a number of current Tigers.
Johnson, a class of 2020 four-star, had offers from six SEC schools, including Missouri, and a number of other Power Five schools. He originally committed to Tennessee before de-committing and signing with Texas A&M.
“I think (Johnson) had 60 people here,” Fisher said. “I think he had a whole cheering section up there. That’s awesome. Let me tell you something, he’s playing great, he’s doing great. That guy’s having a heck of a year.”
While he said there was no trash talk, Johnson faced off in man coverage against a number of his former peers, including Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett. The true freshman made three receptions for 22 yards and punched in a rushing touchdown, his first, for 7 yards.
That matchup, along with the familiarity of Faurot Field, added emotion to the win for Johnson.
“It was a different feeling,” he said. “I was more hype, I don’t know why. I couldn’t sit down at the beginning of the game. I think it was really just knowing I had the support I had today and me playing some of my old high school teammates added a little extra juice to it.”