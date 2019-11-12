Missouri running back Larry Rountree III didn’t play for most of the second half against Georgia because of a sprained toe, Tigers coach Barry Odom said Tuesday.
Rountree played in the first series of the second half but did not log any snaps after.
“He practiced really well today,” Odom said. “So I was excited to see him back out with some bounce in his step.”
Before Rountree exited the game, he ran for 24 yards on nine carries. He also caught a pass for eight yards.
Those numbers certainly don’t scream success, but none of his stats during the three-game road losing streak do.
Over the losing streak, he ran for 111 yards on 36 carries and one touchdown. He ran for more yards and scores in the homecoming game against Ole Miss, Missouri’s most recent win.
“I think maybe for Rountree, he hasn’t had that breakout game yet that maybe we all had anticipated happening,” Odom said. “Some because we’re dividing the carries up a little bit more but also, hopefully we’ll get that here down the stretch because we’re going to need (him).”
Johnson dealing with illness and injury
Slot receiver Johnathon Johnson did not play Saturday against Georgia for what Odom originally labeled as an illness.
Johnson continues to struggle with it, but he is also dealing with a shoulder strain, Odom said Tuesday.
“I didn’t think it was going to be as much to keep him out as the sickness, but that has not improved to as much yet that he was able to go through all of practice today,” Odom said. “So he’s still limited, he’ll be day to day.”
Johnson still leads Missouri with 29 receptions. His 294 yards are the third-best on the team behind wide receiver Jonathan Nance and running back Tyler Badie.
Nicholson earning more playing time
True freshman linebacker Devin Nicholson started his second consecutive game for the Tigers at middle linebacker this past Saturday as Missouri continues to look to replace defensive captain Cale Garrett in the middle.
At first Cameron Wilkins and Jamal Brooks split the snaps against Ole Miss. Then Wilkins started against Vanderbilt. But the Tigers decided to give Nicholson the start and most of the snaps against Kentucky with just a few snaps for Wilkins mixed in.
Then it was entirely the Nicholson show against Georgia.
Odom said Nicholson’s performances in practice have earned him these snaps.
“I think he’s got an athletic skill set that he’s going to be a really good player here,” Odom said.
But Odom said the game has not slowed down entirely, though. He still is having to adjust to college football in the Southeastern Conference.
“That’s going to be games and games away from now, but he’s understanding where he needs to be,” Odom said.
Nicholson has missed several missed tackles, but he’s also made some plays. He has tallied 12 total tackles through his two appearances on defense.
