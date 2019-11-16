Missouri receiver Kam Scott didn’t play in Saturday’s 23-6 loss to Florida for disciplinary reasons. MU coach Barry Odom said Scott “didn’t have the habits we needed this week for him to go play the way we needed him to.”
Scott was behind the bench away from the rest of the offense during the game.
He has 15 catches for 277 yards this season and has often alternated with Jalen Knox for one of the starting spots out wide.
Gillespie injured
Safety Tyree Gillespie suffered a right shoulder injury in the fourth quarter and did not return to action.
“I think he is going to be OK,” Odom said after the game.
Odom said the team’s medical staff attended to Gillespie's injury but did not provide an update on the safety’s condition.
Gillespie is second on the team in tackles with 40 and second in passes defended with five.
Johnathon Johnson out again
Senior slot receiver Johnathon Johnson didn’t play against Florida, the second straight game he has missed. Odom said Tuesday that Johnson missed the Georgia game due to illness, but that he was also dealing with a shoulder strain. Johnson was on the Missouri sideline in street clothes Saturday, so the shoulder injury is more likely the cause this week.
Johnson has 29 catches for 294 yards this season.
Rountree plays
Junior tailback Larry Rountree III played Saturday after dealing with a sprained toe against Georgia and during this week's practice. Rountree left the Georgia game after the first series of the second half.
Against Florida, he only tallied 30 rushing yards on seven carries.
Maurice Massey sees more playing time
True freshman wide receiver Maurice Massey logged 21 of Missouri’s 68 total offensive snaps Saturday. He had not played since the game against Southeast Missouri State in mid-September.
He is still without a reception, though. Saturday’s game served as his fourth game this season. If he doesn’t play for the rest of the season, he can maintain his redshirt and still have four years of eligibility remaining.