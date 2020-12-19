Missouri's best defender on Saturday wasn't Nick Bolton. It wasn't Trajan Jeffcoat or Martez Manuel either.
It was actually Shawn Robinson — the same one who started the season at quarterback for Missouri.
After starting cornerback Jaylon Carlies was ejected for targeting against the Bulldogs, Robinson came in and played the boundary safety position. He finished the game with five tackles, an interception, a pass breakup and half a tackle for loss.
"Just incredibly proud of that young man," Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. "In a day and age where other people would have put their name in the portal or transferred or opted out, he stuck with us."
The game and Robinson's turnover were "very cool, to say the least," he said with a chuckle postgame.
"I haven't even really felt it yet, just all the emotions going on."
Of course, Robinson was first introduced to MU faithful in the Tigers' Week 1 loss to Alabama. He started the game at quarterback and went 19-of-25 for 185 yards and a touchdown. The next week, on the road against Tennessee, Robinson again started at quarterback. He was pulled after one quarter , going 0-of-4 passing for zero yards.
Robinson said that, about a month ago, Drinkwitz approached him about changing positions.
"It was hard to just wrap my mind around it, but about a week ago ... I got peace with it and came back and just started working," Robinson said. "It's been cool ever since."
Saturday wasn't the first time Robinson has played out of position this season, either. After switching from No. 3 to No. 12, he played special teams in Missouri's loss to Georgia, and cross-trained all week to play defensive back in case of emergency against Mississippi State.
Both Drinkwitz and Robinson said after the game that they believe the move is final, meaning Robinson won't go back to playing quarterback at Missouri.
"I'm a safety now," Robinson said grinning over Zoom. "I'm a safety. I wouldn't be here right now if I wasn't going to play safety. I'm all in."
As a redshirt junior, Robinson will have two remaining years of eligibility after this season.
Leach's air raid offense leans on the run to beat MU
Heading into its final game of the season, Mississippi State had a nonexistent rushing attack.
Of course, the Bulldogs have been without standout running back Kylin Hill since he opted out of the season Nov. 3, but that seems to matter very little in the big picture. With him, they averaged 30.2 rushing yards per game; without him, 14.5 yards per game.
On Saturday, with Missouri in town, Mississippi State and the Mike Leach Air Raid decided to rely on the run, putting up a season-high 151 rushing yards in a 51-32 win against the Tigers. It averaged 5.4 yards per carry and scored one touchdown.
The last time a Mike Leach offense had more than 100 yards rushing was when Washington State beat Stanford on Nov. 16, 2019.
The last time Leach’s offense generated more rushing yards than Mississippi State’s did Saturday was Oct. 21, 2017, when the Cougars beat Colorado 28-0.
Individually, no Bulldog topped 100 rushing yards. Freshman Jo'quavious Marks led the team with 70 rushing yards on a team-high 12 rushing attempts. He scored Mississippi State’s lone rushing touchdown.
“It feels good that coach is trusting us to run the ball,” Marks said.
Marks said the amount of players Missouri had in the box, as well as the Bulldogs’ offensive linemen getting to the second level, helped pave the team’s rushing attack.
Several names show up in Missouri’s depleted secondary
On Saturday, Missouri’s pass defense included the Tigers’ Week 1 starting quarterback, but it also included several freshmen, a walk-on and a wide receiver.
Freshmen Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Jaylon Carlies, in place of an injured Jarvis Ware, started at cornerback. Redshirt freshman Jalani Williams was listed to start in place of Tyree Gillespie at the boundary safety position, but redshirt senior Mason Pack made the start.
Sophomore Martez Manuel will start at strong safety, although he's played in all nine games this season. All backup defensive backs on Missouri's two-deep depth chart, except for Pack, were listed as either freshmen or sophomores.
With the absences of Ware and Gillespie — and the eventual targeting call on Carlies that removed him from the game — receiver Kris Abrams-Draine accompanied Robinson in getting time in the secondary, too.
Ware was out for the game with a leg injury. He left Missouri's win over Arkansas with an injury and did not play against Georgia.
So far this season, Ware has had 12 total tackles and a pass breakup. He also recovered a fumble against Vanderbilt and returned an interception 59 yards against Florida.
Drinkwitz said earlier this week that Gillespie would be out for the game. In nine games, the senior safety has totaled 46 tackles and one tackle for loss. He also has four pass breakups. It’s unclear if he’ll return for the team’s bowl game.
Missouri without running backs coach, top receiver in loss
Missouri was without both Curtis Luper and Jalen Knox on Saturday.
Both the running backs coach and receiver did not travel for Saturday's matchup against Mississippi State, Missouri spokesperson Andrew Melroe confirmed to the Missourian. Knox was considered questionable earlier this week and Luper did not travel because of COVID-19-related issues.
Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel first reported the news of Luper's absence.
Luper joined defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison as Missouri assistants who have missed a game this season because of COVID-19-related issues.
On Dec. 20, 2019, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz hired Luper to his staff from TCU, where he had been an assistant for the last seven seasons, including co-offensive coordinator for the previous three.
Knox has been one of quarterback Connor Bazelak's top targets all season. Through nine games, he has 305 receiving yards and a team-leading 31 catches.
Rogers' standout freshman season continues against MU
Will Rogers continued what’s been an impressive late-season freshman campaign against Missouri on Saturday.
Rogers finished the day 21-of-36 with 295 yards passing. He generated three of the Bulldogs’ six touchdowns.
Rogers made his debut this season against Kentucky on Oct. 10, but didn’t get his first start until Mississippi State played Vanderbilt on Nov. 7. He finished that game 35-of-46 with 226 passing yards and a touchdown.
As a starter, Rogers is 172-of-246 with 1,518 yards and nine touchdowns.
Chism caps impressive second half of season
Transferring to Missouri from Division II Angelo State, Keke Chism’s preseason hype was surprising. It was something he didn’t initially live up to.
Through his first four games of the season, Chism had nine catches for 132 yards. In the four following games, he tallied 20 catches for 262 yards.
He continued those efforts Saturday, with six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. He also made a heads-up play late to help Missouri recover an onside kick.
Chism is a graduate transfer, and it’s unclear whether or not Chism will return for an extra season of eligibility. He participated in senior day festivities ahead of the Georgia game, but he’s yet to make an official announcement.