Eliah Drinkwitz did his best Andy Reid impression Wednesday, addressing media members on a Zoom call while clad in a black, button-up Hawaiian shirt covered in flamingos, palm leaves and Tiger logos.
Hawaiian shirts are a favorite of Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach.
“I’ve gained quite a bit of weight during COVID,” Drinkwitz said with a grin. “A full button-up shirt loves to hide the weight, so you can’t see it as well.”
Although he took on the look of a tropical paradise, Drinkwitz is in an uncertain position. Due to NCAA rules, he said he actually does not know exactly what’s going on with his program.
“We’re open for voluntary workouts and I assume that’s going great,” he said. “I’m not allowed to ask and get updates, other than training room updates. But I’m glad our guys are back.”
Rountree talks COVID protocols
Larry Rountree III said Wednesday that he’s been impressed by what’s been put in place so far to keep him and his teammates safe.
“I don’t think (anybody) on the team feels like their health is at stake, because the way that we have our stuff set up, it’s like you really can’t get it unless you’re not social-distancing yourself outside of the facility,” he said. “We’re using a whole lot of ideas that are actually helping us, and this is really impressive how we’re really using certain things that ... help us stay safe ... yet still be socially distant at the same time.”
According to previous Missourian reporting, student-athletes on the football team are sectioned off into “pods” of approximately 24 players that are scheduled to work out at different times. The number is small enough that, when a pod is working out at the South End Zone Facility, each player has his own weight rack, towel, water bottle and mask.
Despite the success of the process, it has altered the Tigers’ usual offseason. Rountree said this summer has reminded him of his offseasons in high school.
“In high school, it was just ‘OK, come through, do your little thing, and then go home,’” Rountree said. “And that was it.”
As a senior now, Rountree said he’s had several talks with his teammates about maintaining protocols. He said the team encourages everyone to stay socially-distanced and not to leave the house. But he recognizes it might not be simple.
“Let’s be real. I can tell them not to do something, but at the end of the day, I’m like, ‘If you do go somewhere, just wear your mask, man,’” he said.
Rountree said he and other teammates have been emphasizing players to stay away from crowded areas, including pools and parties.
“We’re already behind,” he said. “We didn’t have a spring. We don’t need to waste any more time, so the time that we are getting, we need to take advantage of that, as far as working out, getting conditioning, getting the offense down, learning the schemes, learning everything and not wasting time.”
“Because if we do — which it’s not going to happen — but if somebody was to have (COVID-19), it would shut everything down,” he added. “And then we’d be doing nothing more (than) backtracking and and hurting ourselves because of somebody wanting to go to a pool party and jump into a pool.”
Drinkwitz addresses self-awareness, recent shirt issues
Drinkwitz’s tropical attire was certainly a change of pace from other shirts that a couple of college football coaches have been seen in lately. Specifically, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy.
In the last two weeks, both coaches were photographed wearing t-shirts that some consider controversial. Swinney was seen in a shirt that said “Football Matters” in a photo with a group of fans at a pool, and Gundy was photographed sporting a One America News shirt after a fishing trip.
Both coaches were criticized for their attire, with some seeing Swinney’s shirt as an indirect shot at the Black Lives Matter movement, and Gundy’s OAN shirt as an endorsement of the right-wing television news network.
Both coaches have since issued an apology.
Drinkwitz said Wednesday that he had been given the same shirt as Swinney while coaching at Appalachian State last season. However, he never wore it because he didn’t like the fabric, he said.
Although he made clear multiple times Wednesday that he did not condone either coaches’ choice of attire, Drinkwitz did acknowledge the issue of both men’s privacy.
“We are taking private time,” he said. “These guys are getting pictures taken by fans out on vacation time or on their own. How many of y’all go to a lake and think about what shirt you put on at a lake? Or what shirt you’re going to put on?”
Drinkwitz later added that he doesn’t know “if you can go to an ugly Christmas sweater party anymore as a head football coach. I’m dead serious.”
“I’m a lot more aware now of everything I do than I ever have been in the past,” he said, “and (I’m) hypersensitive to anything that I may potentially say. And yes, I guess now, too, I’m worried about what my shirt choices are.”
A new media policy, explained
Neither MU’s quarterbacks nor first-year players are being made available to speak to media members under a policy put in by Drinkwitz.
The policy — which was instituted during spring practices in March and extended to summer’s on-campus workouts — is a change from the Barry Odom era.
When asked what went into the creation of the policy and if there is a timetable for when those players will be available, Drinkwitz said: “I guess my question is what valuable information are they going to give you? You’re going to ask them about who’s going to be the starting quarterback and they have no idea, because they have no frame of reference. They have not worked with me. They have no idea. There’s no open competition, and so in my opinion, the information you’re trying to get from us is not going to be anything other than hypotheticals, which tend to lead to more hypotheticals … and it can create an unnecessary problem. And so, that’s just the policy.”
Drinkwitz also said that, if players “feel adamant” about something, they have platforms like Twitter to speak out, adding that “they have a voice.”
He continued: “And the first thing that is said that’s controversial, they’ll put out a headline just like that. And whether or not it’s a media-driven deal or if it’s a social media deal with a picture, it turns into a national story. And so our job is to protect people. My job is to protect people, and you put something out there, it could cost you for a long time. And so that that’s the policy. That’s why. And I think it’s a good policy.”
When asked to clarify when those players will be able to speak with reporters, he said: “When they play and contribute significantly to the Missouri Tiger football team and our fans need to be able to ask questions and identify with them, I’ll open it up for them.”
The Appalachian, the student newspaper at Appalachian State University, told the Missourian on Wednesday that Drinkwitz had a similar policy in place last year for newcomers as well.