Entering Saturday’s game, Larry Rountree III needed eight yards to move into third place on Missouri’s all-time career rushing leaders list.
Rountree didn’t just surpass Brock Olivo, he rushed 37 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Even with after a career-high in carries, Rountree said he felt fine and could play tomorrow.
“The game was going to be won in the trenches today,” Rountree said.
He now sits at 3,144 career yards, just 54 behind Zack Abron for first among running backs.
Former Missouri quarterback Brad Smith finished with 4,289, the most by any player in MU’s history.
Rountree also passed Olivo, Devin West and Derrick Washington for rushing touchdowns while at MU. With three this season, he now has 29, good for fifth all-time.
Wide receiver Luper out with illness
Missouri freshman wide receiver Chance Luper missed Saturday’s game against Kentucky with a non-COVID-19 related illness.
In his Tuesday press conference with reporters, Drinkwitz said that no players were in quarantine because of the virus or contact tracing, but they were missing some players with other illnesses.
Luper recorded a 69-yard catch in Missouri’s previous game against LSU, setting up the game-winning score.
Missouri gets production from an array of receivers
Despite not being listed as definitive starters on Tuesday’s weekly depth chart, wide receivers Keke Chism and Damon Hazelton were two of the primary passing targets Saturday.
Hazelton was targeted eight times and caught a team-high six passes. Quarterback Connor Bazelak found Chism for a 24-yard gain after he stepped up in the pocket and avoided a cornerback blitz.
D’ionte Smith and Tauskie Dove, two of the receivers who stepped up in the win against LSU, were each targeted just once, though both made the catch. Micah Wilson did not have a reception in the win.
Kentucky plays two quarterbacks against Missouri
After the Wildcats struggled to move the football through the air in the first quarter with Terry Wilson, coach Mark Stoops turned to sophomore Joey Gatewood.
In Kentucky’s three first quarter drives, Wilson passed for only nine yards and each possession ended with a punt.
“Offensively, we had way too many three-and-outs,” Stoops said.
But Gatewood provided no relief and did not complete a pass. At one point in the third quarter, Kentucky had attempted nine passes for nine yards.
Stoops then turned back to Wilson, whose only second half completion came on a 26-yard touchdown pass to trim Missouri’s lead to 17-10. But after Missouri took a 20-10 lead, Stoops went with Gatewood, again.
“It was just to get reps,” Stoops said.
Gatewood only got one rep — safety Joshuah Bledsoe stripped Josh Ali after Gatewood’s first pass. Stoops said he is not sure what the plan for the quarterback position is going forward.