There might be an end in sight, after all, to the wait on a decision from the NCAA.
Some kind of answer could come prior to Selection Sunday, Dec. 8, the closest thing to a deadline in this process of waiting to hear from the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee about Missouri’s sanctions.
Nick Joos, Missouri’s deputy athletic director for communications, said Monday he thinks Selection Sunday likely is the cut-off.
“I think the SEC will pressure them to have it by Selection Sunday because the partners have to know who is eligible,” Joos said during Barry Odom’s weekly press conference.
Time is running out for the committee to announce a decision on the appeal Missouri submitted in response to the sanctions handed down on Jan. 31 by the NCAA Committee on Infractions for academic misconduct in the MU Athletics Department. The sanctions included a postseason ban.
The university’s appeal last summer, however, placed a stay on all sanctions, so until the Infractions Appeals Committee makes a decision, Missouri is eligible for the postseason.
That will determine whether Missouri’s game against Arkansas this Friday is the last of the season. Of course, losing to the Razorbacks would make it a moot point, because the Tigers do not yet have the six wins they need for bowl eligibility.
Going into the final game with an uncertain bowl future is not ideal, but dealing with the unknown is nothing new for Odom and his team this season.
“The clock is ticking,” Odom said. “Just waiting on the phone call. I am tired of talking about it.”
Injury report
Starting cornerback DeMarkus Acy is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, Odom said.
Cornerback Jarvis Ware also missed most of the Tennessee game. He left after the second series with what Odom called a head/neck injury in his postgame media conference. Odom said Monday that Ware was scheduled to practice that evening.
“I anticipate Ware being able to go,” Odom said.
Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam also missed the game against Tennessee because of a sprained right shoulder. Odom said that Okwuegbunam and receiver Johnathon Johnson both were scheduled to practice Monday.
“That will tell me a lot,” Odom said. “If they can get out and go tonight, obviously signs are pointed in the right direction. If they can’t, then we will adjust and get the guys out there who are healthy enough to help us win.”
Johnson has missed the past three games with a shoulder injury and, initially, an illness.
OC Derek Dooley to remain on sideline in Little Rock
For the first time all season, offensive coordinator Derek Dooley spent the game on the sideline against Tennessee.
He said he felt like he needed to change something up, as the offense had gone nine consecutive quarters without a touchdown. Something was not right with the team’s spirit.
So, to the sideline Dooley went.
“It helps me to look at the quarterback and talk to him,” Dooley said. “Maybe it was something I should have done earlier in the year.”
Odom, however, might feel differently.
“He talks a lot, so you hear him all the time on Saturdays on the headset,” Odom said. “I’ve got my left ear closed and my right ear open. So I was hearing him on both ears the other night. It took some getting used to. I told him to shut the heck up a couple times.”
Being more serious, Odom said he felt having Dooley on the sideline helped the athletes out.
He plans to be there again in Little Rock.
“Unless it’s real cold and rainy,” Dooley quipped.