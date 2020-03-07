With practices underway for Missouri football Saturday, players and coaches got the chance to take the field for the first time under new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
“He brought his own flavor,” defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside said. “He has positive energy. I have not seen him yet be negative in any way. He always just pushes forward in anything, so he’s a great coach.
”What we learned from coach Odom, we still have that, but what coach Drinkwitz is bringing now can add onto it.”
Not a lot to know about offense ... yet
Drinkwitz made clear Saturday that everything is starting from scratch this Spring, and that includes starters.
He said that there’s no starters at any positions, and that includes quarterback, where there appears to be a three-way battle between Shawn Robinson, Connor Bazelak and Taylor Powell.
“It’s a new team, it’s a new coaching staff,” Drinkwitz said. “I told our guys there are no starting positions in spring. … Anybody can be the starting quarterback.”
Drinkwitz also said he’s still building his offense, and hinted that it may be awhile before anything’s fully put in place.
”It’s going to be really slow,” Drinkwitz said of the offense’s installation. “It’s going to be about a six-day install and we’re going to repeat it as many times as we can.
”We’re a game plan-specific offense, so each game’s going to be a little bit different looks, but it’s always going to rely on that foundation we’ve put in.”
Defense expected to ‘flow’ without much turnover
While Drinkwitz overhauled his staff on the offensive side of the ball, he retained a large chunk of last season’s defensive staff in defensive line coach Brick Haley, defensive backs coach David Gibbs and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
“It’s great, just to know that I have familiar faces around to help me get through the change,” defensive back Jarvis Ware said.
With that familiarity, not much change came with the defensive playbook. Linebacker Nick Bolton said the unit was able to get to work early.
“We just hit the ground running first day,” he said. “There wasn’t that much install, it was more of a just briefing.”
The biggest change on defense will be those stepping into starter roles for the first time in their careers, with second-year starts like Ware, Bolton and Kobie Whitside stepping into leadership rolls.
“We have guys coming back that have already played ball been playing in the fire for a little bit, so the expectations for them are also through the roof,” Bolton said.
Injuries and roster updates
Junior tight end Daniel Parker Jr. was not suited up Saturday. He was out with an eye infection, according to a team spokesperson, and the injury will keep him out indefinitely.
Early enrollees participated in practices for the first time Saturday, all without a number on their jerseys. Those names included four freshmen — quarterback Brady Cook, receiver Jay Maclin, kicker Harrison Melvis and running back Elijah Young. Senior Damon Hazelton, a receiver who transferred from Virginia Tech, and Ben Key, a junior college transfer defensive lineman, were also listed on the roster.