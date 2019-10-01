Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat could play Saturday against Troy after he was listed third on the Tigers’ Week 6 depth chart released Tuesday, making this the first time his name has appeared on the depth chart this season.
Jeffcoat hasn’t played yet this season after suffering a sprained elbow on the first day of fall camp. The sophomore was primed to be one of MU’s starting defensive ends before the season. In his absence, Chris Turner and Jatorian Hansford have started, and Turner has tallied two sacks.
Jeffcoat practiced in full pads on Tuesday.
Even without him, MU coach Barry Odom has been impressed with the improvement of the Tigers’ pass rush so far this season. Along with Turner’s sacks off the edge, defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside has recorded three sacks, bringing pressure up the middle alongside Jordan Elliott.
“Not always are the numbers going to be in the sack column,” Odom said, “but I do think that we’ve altered throws, whether it’s the delivery of the arm angle or whether it’s making (quarterbacks) move in the pocket.”
Odom also said during his Tuesday press conference that tight end Brendan Scales is ahead of schedule in recovering from a broken bone in his foot that he suffered during camp. Scales was getting snaps with Missouri’s starters in drills when the injury occurred, and he was slated to be the third-string tight end this season.
There’s a chance Missouri fans will see Jeffcoat and/or Scales on the field at some point Saturday.
They will also almost definitely see Yasir Durant; the senior offensive lineman told the Missourian he’s healthy and ready to go against Troy after unexpectedly missing MU’s SEC opener against South Carolina. He suffered a minor neck injury against Southeast Missouri State the week before.
“We’re as healthy a team as we’ve been since we started,” Odom said.
Odom congratulates Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inductees
Former MU football head coach Gary Pinkel, among others, was announced Monday as a member of this year’s Missouri Sports Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted Nov. 3. Odom opened his Tuesday presser with a congratulatory message to his predecessor and the other new inductees.
“The things that he has instilled in this program, the ways he built it up and the things he’s done, still has a great impact on how I approach the job,” Odom said of Pinkel. “He left his legacy on this program and university.”
Odom also recalled his days as the football coach at Rock Bridge in the early 2000s when he congratulated the Rock Bridge tennis program, which was also inducted. The Bruins’ coach, Ben Loeb, has led the program since Odom’s days there.
“You’re always shaped by experiences and past opportunities that you’ve been involved with,” Odom said, “whether it’s relationships or people that you’ve been around, influenced by.”
Odom on Troy
Missouri’s Sun Belt opponent this week, Troy, has plenty of offensive potential that the Tigers are not overlooking.
The Trojans (2-2) have averaged 513 yards of total offense per game and have scored 35 or more points in every one of their four contests so far this season, averaging 40.75 points per game. Despite the .500 record, they have outscored their opponents by a combined 45 points.
“They’re just a couple plays from being 4-0,” Odom said.
Odom had high praise for Troy’s senior quarterback, Kaleb Barker, saying he could pose a threat to MU’s nationally acclaimed pass defense.
“He’s as talented a guy as we’ll see all year,” Odom said. “He bounces back if he has a missed throw. He runs well.”
Missouri has had its full game plan for Troy in place since last week.