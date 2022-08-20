Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz acknowledged that Saturday night’s open practice wasn’t as exciting as fans might have hoped — it was an end-of-fall-camp walk-through — but he gave them a look at what the Tigers’ depth chart could look like to open the season.

It’s a depth chart that Drinkwitz said is all but finalized.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

