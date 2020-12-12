Kobie Whiteside was in street clothes and unavailable for Saturday’s game against Georgia. Darius Robinson was listed on the depth chart behind him earlier this week.
With only three scholarship cornerbacks available, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels took advantage. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Jaylon Carlies and Ishmael Burdine all played in coverage throughout the day and Daniels threw for 299 yards. Nearly half of those went to George Pickens who caught five passes, two for deep touchdowns and a total of 126 receiving yards.
The Bulldogs outgained Missouri 615 to 200.
Jarvis Ware was out Saturday after he suffered an injury against Arkansas.
Zero defensive players were made available after the game.
Missouri overmatched by Georgia in the trenches.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the biggest personnel difference between Missouri and Georgia was in the trenches. Georgia had seven tackles for loss and one sack in its dominating defensive performance.
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak completed 17-of-28 passes for 139 yards and an interception. He left the game with an injury during the second quarter, but returned after missing one drive. Brady Cook came on in place of Bazelak and completed two passes for 10 yards.
“I got my bell rung a little bit on that, but I was fine,” Bazelak said.
Bazelak noted that everybody was banged up after the team’s nine Southeastern Conference games.
Missouri also struggled to move the ball on the ground. Larry Rountree III rushed for 16 yards on 14 carries. Tyler Badie did not have any rushes and caught two passes for zero yards.
“We got to do a better job of controlling the game and setting the tone at the line of scrimmage so we can win the game,” Cook said.
On the other side of the ball, Georgia gashed Missouri’s defense for 316 yards on the ground. Zamir White and Daijun Edwards combined for 229 yards, two touchdowns on nearly 10 yards per carry.
Special teams and trickery help Missouri pull even in second quarter.
Missouri showed flashes of its creative play calling when wide receiver Keke Chism, a former high school quarterback, tossed a 29-yard pass to Messiah Swinson to bring the offense near the goal line. Bazelak punched it in from 2 yards out on the next play to cut Georgia's 14-0 lead in half.
After stopping Georgia on three consecutive possessions, Missouri's special teams unit rewarded the defense with a blocked punt by Mason Pack. Will Norris recovered the block and Rountree ultimately scored a touchdown on the drive. It was Rountree's sixth 1-yard rushing touchdown and No. 12 overall on the season.
Shawn Robinson available Saturday.
Quarterback Shawn Robinson was available to play, an athletic department spokesperson said. He was not listed on Tuesday’s depth chart and did not see any action.