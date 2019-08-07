The "next guy up" mentality became a bit more of a reality for Missouri football when key playmakers Kelly Bryant, Albert Okwuegbunam and Jordan Elliott missed some practice time on Monday with injuries.
The injuries were minor, and all three participated in a full practice Wednesday, but it caused the coaching staff to be a little more aware of how prepared the next guy up is.
"That's the hardest thing in college football. In the pros, the 'two' guy doesn't even get a rep. The 'one' gets every rep. I would kind of like to give Kelly every rep, but you can't do that, so we have to get our next guy ready," offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said.
Some No. 2 guys, and even Nos. 3- and 4-spot players have stood out for the Tigers early on in camp. Here are a few to watch:
TE Daniel Parker:
Sophomore tight end Daniel Parker was asked to make the transition from defensive end to tight end during the 2018 fall camp. He shored up a position that was already understaffed due to injuries, but his role became even more important when Okwuegbunam was out for the last four games of the season.
Parker started two games and caught six passes for 63 yards and one touchdown last year. The performance earned him SEC All-Freshman honors and a spot as the No. 2 guy on the depth chart, and Bryant can see why.
"What I didn't believe is that he didn't play tight end ever before. That's what I wouldn't believe. If you look at him now he's like a natural tight end," Bryant said.
If the worst-case scenario happens and Okwuegbunam is out for an extended time, Parker will be needed to fill the role in a position that could make him one of Bryant's favorite targets. Head coach Barry Odom's confidence in the tight end has grown enough to make him believe it can happen.
"Much improved in the pass game and I think the things that he's learned, having really good experience from last year, and in the run game, it's helped us out," he said.
WRs C.J. Boone and Maurice Massey:
Two true freshman wide receivers have turned heads in the early days of camp.
C.J. Boone and Maurice Massey enter what already is a wealth of weapons for Missouri. They're looking to be the next Jalen Knox, Dominic Gicinto or Kam Scott, now sophomores who were key pieces in a Drew Lock-led offense in 2018.
While both are getting used to the pace and physicality of college football, Dooley noted Boone's speed and Massey's size and touch with the ball.
"C.J., he was here in the spring, and now looking at him he's like a totally different player. He's pretty much got the offense down and he's more confident as well," Bryant said.
"They both have, I would say, above-average linear speed, which we've got to be able to stretch the field some," Odom said of the pair.
The recruitment of the wide receivers has helped bolster a pipeline of in-state commits to Columbia that had appeared lacking in previous seasons.
Boone was the No. 13 recruit in Missouri coming out of Parkway North in St. Louis, where he averaged almost 20 yards a catch on eight touchdowns. Massey made the list of top five recruits in the state, posting over 950 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Kirkwood High School.
Injuries "no biggie" for three key pieces
Bryant, Okwuegbunam and Elliott assured reporters they were 100 percent after missing some practice Monday. Odom noted the day off came at a needed time, and all three seemed to appreciate the time to rest.
"I feel really good, besides your standard camp Day 5, a little sore here and there," Okwuegbunam said, passing off his knee strain as a simple overextension.
Elliott, who sat out the end of practice Monday with a head injury, said it was "no biggie" and that with the number of defensive lineman on the roster, the group is staying fresh.
And from Bryant on his hamstring strain: "It was just one of those weird feelings. I didn't really know what was going on. I just wanted to make sure everything was clear."
He certainly felt good enough to joke about his style choice on the first day of practice last Friday.
"That wasn't me. I don't wear no helmet to an interview," he said.
Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.