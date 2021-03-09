Art Walker and his defensive line trainees worked out wherever they could in the summer of 2020.
Often it was on the artificial turf football field next to Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado. When that wasn’t available, there were other options around town. Walker’s suburban Denver house served as the training site when all else failed.
Usually around three days a week, Walker worked with Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker and linebacker Malik Reed. Defensive end Bradley Chubb attended occasionally.
The one non-professional athlete at the workouts was Art’s son Arden, a few months away from his senior year at Cherry Creek. Arden was an accomplished football player in his own right, having led the Bruins to a state championship in November. He also looked the part. Listed at 6-foot-4, 248 pounds, the 17-year-old had two inches and 13 pounds on Reed.
Before Arden commited to Missouri in December and led Cherry Creek to a second straight state championship, there wasn’t much for him to do that summer. The NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period in March, and the coronavirus pandemic wiped out any formal practice opportunities from March onward.
So with no camps or campus visits allowed, Arden got to work with the professionals. Each day began with either a footwork or hands drill to warm up. What they did next depended on the day. The early part of the week was centered around playing the run. Fridays and Saturdays were for pass rushing.
“It gave me the opportunity to just break stuff down like when you would teach them in college,” said Art, a longtime high school and college coach. “You could break it down, then you could really, really get it. First in high school, when you’re there you have a limited amount of time to teach stuff, so that’s where I think he really got the advantage. And then you see him constantly working moves, working moves and then you see them applied in games.”
The workouts became more rigorous later in the summer as preseason camp grew nearer for the Broncos. Arden, meanwhile, did his best to learn as much as he could from his training partners. Some of the tips were simple: new techniques and different hand placements. Other lessons took longer to manifest. Arden watched how the professionals approached each day, bringing the same focus to every workout. He saw a firsthand formula for how NFL players practice; now he could replicate it.
“Now he’s on a mission, I’d say these last couple months,” Art said. “I check back and say, ‘Oh, wow. He’s really got it.’”
Cherry Creek has long been an athletic powerhouse. Its boys basketball team won three straight state titles in the 1970s and football is the current two-time defending champion. Its sheer size — around 3,800 students — gives it an advantage over most schools. But even with the larger pool to draw from, many of the same players star for multiple teams.
Arden is one of six on the basketball team who also played football this past fall. Of those six, four are committed to Division I programs.
The loaded roster has caused coach Kent Dertinger to adjust his typical practices. The Bruins work on the same things as any other basketball team, but to take advantage of the cutthroat nature of the players, everything has a competition element to it. If they practice free throws, they keep track of who makes the most. A mere drill for practicing transition offense and defense isn’t enough. There has to be a way to keep score.
“All that we get it on is a winner and a loser, and that usually brings out the best in us,” point guard and quarterback Julian Hammond said.
One February practice, things got especially heated between Hammond, a University of Colorado hoops commit, and Myles Purchase, who is headed to Iowa State next year to play cornerback. A five-on-five scrimmage got physical between the two team captains, culminating with a couple hard fouls going each way.
Arden stayed out of it, partly because his size doesn’t allow him to play as physically on the hardwood. He’s almost always the biggest player on the court, and learned a lesson his junior year when a player 30 pounds lighter jumped up for a lob. Arden leapt with him and in his words, “kind of boxed him out mid-air.” The offensive player went flying and Arden was called for a flagrant foul.
But Arden also doesn’t show as much outward drive as his teammates. He’s just as competitive as Hammond and Purchase, but it’s more of a quiet determination. What could lead to a frustration foul for some doesn’t bother him.
“Me and him, we’ve been cut from a different cloth,” Art said. “I’d say when I played I was competitive and yes, I did talk a lot. Arden, no. He’s got the capability, but he’s never really shown that on the field. He lets his play talk for him.”
While Arden’s size keeps him from being too physical on the basketball court, there is no such problem on the football field. Strong as an ox but nimble for his build, he’s racked up 114 tackles and six sacks over the past two seasons.
“I kind of turn it on,” he said. “I keep it on, of course, but in terms of just that physicality — I do it in basketball, too, but I just know in football, when it’s go time it’s go time for sure.”
He began his career on offense, playing tight end with occasional snaps at fullback as a freshman in 2017. The playoffs brought a new challenge. With now-Nebraska left tackle Michael Lynn injured, it was up to Arden to contain Eaglecrest linebacker Elijah Anderson-Taylor, who was also bound for Division I football at Northern Colorado.
Arden hadn’t played offensive line since little league, but he took the assignment in stride. Tight ends have to block; it couldn’t be that different, right?
Cherry Creek lost, the culmination of Arden’s week on the O-line, but he held his own against Anderson-Taylor.
“I wasn’t nervous at all,” he said. “I was up to the challenge for sure. I think everybody was just worried about me. They were nervous because I was a freshman and they didn’t expect for me to perform the way I did. I think that was motivation for me, honestly.”
The Bruins have lost two games in the three years since, both in 2018 when they were state runners-up. The team failed that year in part because of a lack of leadership, Hammond said. But as the 2019 season rolled around, the team started to take on the identity of the star-studded class of 2021. Hammond was the starting quarterback and Arden was now playing defense full-time. As upperclassmen, they also had more influence on the rest of the team. Arden tried to lead by example even as far back as freshman year, but as a junior he had more eyes watching him. More were able to see and take after his quiet work ethic.
“Kids have to want to get better,” coach Dave Logan said. “Coaches can help in that regard, but it has to be sort of innate for the young guys. You coach some that they’re not willing to push themselves in the process. It’s hard work. It’s showing up in the summer. It’s getting to the weight room in the offseason. There’s all sorts of things that have to happen. It doesn’t guarantee that you’re going to win, but it puts you in a position and gives you the best chance to be successful. This group was exceptional in that regard.”
Even off the field, everything managed to circle back to sports. Arden, Purchase, Hammond and others on the team hung out regularly, typically Friday nights after games and on the weekends. They watched movies and relaxed, but often found themselves back outside to play basketball in a driveway.
Arden hadn’t seriously considered pursuing college basketball since high school, but in his three years on varsity, he’s developed from a forward who succeeds because of his physicality and athleticism to a well-rounded, versatile big. He improved his hand-eye coordination by juggling tennis and lacrosse balls whenever he could. His frame allows him to bully smaller players in the post, but he’s become a confident 3-point shooter.
“I think we all always kind of knew that football was gonna be his next sport at the next level, so Arden’s had every opportunity to say ‘You know what, I’m good on the basketball,’” Dertinger said. “But he’s stuck to it. He loves basketball and he’s grown a lot. He’s somebody that puts in work in the offseason.”
Back on the football field, Cherry Creek rolled through the 2019 season, holding opponents to fewer than 10 points per game on their way to a state championship. Arden was drawing serious attention from colleges by this point, with UCLA and home state Colorado two of the most aggressive recruiters.
Arden had gone to two camps at Missouri, one after his freshman year and another the past summer. He remained interested even as the Tigers underwent a coaching overhaul with Barry Odom’s firing at the end of the season. New coach Eliah Drinkwitz sold him on Missouri’s family atmosphere, and Arden committed the next year.
By then, Cherry Creek was back-to-back state champions. The defense allowed 27 points over the final eight games of 2020. For Arden, it was the icing on the cake to his high school career. Junior year had a more glorious feeling to it.
Practicing with NFL players had elevated his game to another level, and the relentless competition on the basketball court with his football teammates had been the proverbial iron sharpening iron. Championship No. 2 was more businesslike, just the inevitable result of all those practices and workouts.
“He’s a kid that comes to practice every day, ready to go,” Logan said. “Now, he’s a fun-loving kid, likes to have fun. But it’s never been an issue in terms of getting him focused in on practice. We have fun before, we have fun after. But those kids know when practice starts, it’s about business. It’s about trying to find something that you can get better at every single day.”