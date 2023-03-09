When Cody Schrader made the jump from Division-II Truman State to the Southeastern Conference, he wasn’t thinking about creating a pathway for others to do the same.
That changed when other Division-II players started reaching out to Schrader, asking him how he did it and what his process was like. They were interested because they wanted to make a similar leap.
“That kind of opened my eyes, man,” Schrader said Wednesday. “This could kind of be a movement, a little bit, of other kids maybe taking a chance on themselves and getting an opportunity at a Division-I school.”
With the transfer portal’s ever-growing popularity, Schrader is seeing more and more Division-II players taking that kind of shot. He used Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed as an example — Reed won a Division-II national championship with West Florida, starting for the Argonauts for three years, then transferred to Western Kentucky.
With the Hilltoppers in 2022, Reed threw for nearly 4,000 yards, succeeding now-New England Patriots backup quarterback Bailey Zappe.
The other name Schrader mentioned was Matthew Hall, one of his best friends and a former teammate of his at Truman State. Hall, a tight end who grew up in Columbia and played at Rock Bridge, transferred to Rice for the 2023 season.
“I think it’s just amazing, man, just seeing these D-II kids getting an opportunity,” Schrader said.
One of those kids is new Missouri defensive end and D-II Missouri S&T transfer Ben Straatmann, who joins the Tigers as a seventh-year senior. Straatmann, according to MU defensive coordinator Blake Baker, is at Missouri because Schrader’s season led him to believe he could do the same.
Schrader is actually familiar with Straatmann, because Missouri S&T and Truman State are in the same conference. They played against each other multiple times.
“That dude is like one of them country boys, just a dog,” Schrader said. “He just wants to work. I’d never really seen him in person (without pads on), but he’s really big in person, something I didn’t really expect. He’s extremely strong in the weight room and he’s got that underdog mentality.”
Straatmann’s story, with which Schrader is familiar, and the messages and calls he gets from other D-II players mean a lot to the running back.
“It’s very humbling, man,” Schrader said. “I’m just happy. Kids, maybe if they were under-recruited or didn’t get the opportunity that they wanted, they can kind of see my story and ask me questions, kind of how I do it, and take a chance on themselves.”
Schrader has never wavered in how he believes he did it. He knows he’ll never be the fastest, biggest or strongest running back in the SEC, so he takes pride in outworking everyone. When others have been out partying on weekends, Schrader said, he likes to get some extra work in.
He referenced a recent Michael B. Jordan quote from the podcast “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” as something he lives by.
“He was just saying, ‘If I work hard now, I can celebrate later,’ and that’s kind of always been my mindset,” Schrader said. “Working hard now, grinding now, so hopefully I can set up my family and my future to be more relaxed when I’m 50, 60.”
That hasn’t changed now that Schrader is Missouri’s incumbent starter at running back, though he will compete with Rock Bridge product Nate Peat and redshirt freshman Tavorus Jones for carries in 2023. He thought he pass-protected well last year, but he wants to get better in that area — one where Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz has said the running back room as a whole needs to improve.
Drinkwitz has also harped on Schrader’s ability to break the first tackle, which Schrader agrees is a point of emphasis for him this offseason. Doing so would help produce more explosive plays for the Tigers, which is the name of the game for them so far this spring.
That being said, Drinkwitz has also made it clear how much he loves Schrader, arguing at one point that he was the toughest player on last year’s team.
Schrader is one of the more senior members of Missouri’s offense. Several of his teammates have mentioned his name when asked about potential captains in 2023, so in Year 2, he’s becoming more of a leader on the team.
“It’s a huge honor that people can look at you and see you as a leader for this team,” Schrader said. “I’m just building relationships with guys, learning how they want to be led and how you can lead them.”