Cody Schrader runs with the ball (copy)

Cody Schrader runs with the ball Nov. 26 at Faurot Field in Columbia. Schrader transferred to Missouri from Division-II Truman State last season.

 Olivia Anderson/Missourian

When Cody Schrader made the jump from Division II Truman State to the Southeastern Conference, he wasn’t thinking about creating a pathway for others to do the same.

That changed when other Division II players started reaching out to Schrader, asking him how he did it and what his process was like. They were interested because they wanted to make a similar leap.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

