Missouri safety Martez Manuel was a first-time captain last year, so he knows what seven of his teammates are getting into.

“I told the guys this year that I was super happy for them that they are captains, but I was telling them that this is one of the hardest things you’re gonna do,” Manuel said after practice Tuesday. “It’s not all fun and games. Sometimes you gotta be the bad guy.”

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you