Missouri safety Martez Manuel was a first-time captain last year, so he knows what seven of his teammates are getting into.
“I told the guys this year that I was super happy for them that they are captains, but I was telling them that this is one of the hardest things you’re gonna do,” Manuel said after practice Tuesday. “It’s not all fun and games. Sometimes you gotta be the bad guy.”
Last season tested Manuel’s leadership and required him to be the “bad guy” when he didn’t expect to be. He was the only captain on a defense that, until November, was bad enough to get a position coach fired. Everyone remembers the 62-24 loss to Tennessee at home in which the Tigers allowed 458 rushing yards, but they may not remember an almost equally devastating performance three weeks later: Missouri allowed seven yards per carry to a Vanderbilt team that averaged 3.5 on the season.
In Manuel’s mind, part of that was on him.
“I was the only defensive captain last year,” Manuel said. “I felt like it was my responsibility. Performance reflects leadership, so if I wasn’t a true leader, then that’s the performance we’re putting on tape. It’s up to me to figure out the answer.”
And figure out the answer Manuel did. Seemingly out of nowhere, Missouri went from allowing 6.2 and 6.3 yards per carry in September and October, respectively, to allowing 3.5 yards per carry in November. Eventual national champion Georgia was too much for the Tigers, but the defense stifled South Carolina (the Gamecocks scored 28 points, but their 3.8 yards per play indicates a strong performance from Missouri’s defense ) and Florida to lead the Tigers to bowl eligibility.
“You saw all the little beefs on the defense kind of fade away, you saw all the stuff that tears a team apart fade away, saw all the stuff that tears the team apart fade away,” Manuel said.
Manuel will make some adjustments to his leadership style from last season, one of which will be to take more of a step back. With three more defensive captains this year — linebacker Chad Bailey and defensive linemen Isaiah McGuire and Darius Robinson — Manuel won’t have to be the “rah-rah guy” as much and can lead by example more.
He’ll also be able to rely on them if he has second thoughts about his approach to captainship. Manuel acknowledged that he wasn’t perfect last year.
“This year, I got Chad alongside me, and Isaiah and D-Rob, so I’m not alone in that, and I felt like sometimes last year I was wrong with my approach, so this year, having more guys, a lot more different opinions, and we can attack from different angles,” Manuel said.
Manuel also went through experiences and learned lessons that he believes he can pass onto the new captains, including making tough decisions.
“Sometimes you gotta do what’s best for the group and maybe it goes against one of your best friends, but if it’s best for the team, that’s what comes first, you know?” Manuel said.
Another is that leading through bad times is what makes true leadership stand out.
“It’s a lot harder to lead when things are going bad,” Manuel said. “Everybody wants to be that rah-rah guy when things are going great, when you’re winning games, but when you’re in that rut and you need to lead, when you need to keep guys going, that’s when you learn who the real leaders are.”