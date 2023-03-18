Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) runs a play during the spring game on Saturday

Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) runs a play during the spring game on Saturday at the Devine Pavilion in Columbia. The Tigers’ spring game was moved inside and closed to the public due to weather conditions.

 Molly Miller/Missourian

Missouri's 'spring game' was Saturday, and it ran much like one would expect a normal practice to run. The Tigers went through warmups, special teams and individual drills before jumping into the team period.

In that team period, there was a lot to take in. Much of it confirmed what Drinkwitz said in his press conference Wednesday, but media in attendance were able to observe plenty of new material as well.

Head coach Elijah Drinkwitz observes the spring game

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz observes the spring game Saturday at Devine Pavilion in Columbia. Drinkwitz is going into his fourth season coaching the Tigers.
  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

  • Elizabeth Pruitt is a photo editor for the Missourian. She is in her last year at the University of Missouri studying photojournalism. Pruitt was drawn to the limitless possibilities of photography. She hopes to capture meaningful moments and tell the stories of those whose voices get lost in the sea of journalism. She enjoys working with Arts & Culture and entertainment beats but is willing to try new things to advance her skills.

