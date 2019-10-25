As Barry Odom and the Tigers look to respond to last weekend’s stunning loss to Vanderbilt, they will do so against a team they have not beaten since November 2014.
That’s four straight losses at the hands of the Wildcats, three of which have come during Odom’s tenure as coach.
Kentucky, however, is vulnerable in 2019, and this matchup at 6:30 p.m. in Lexington, Kentucky, could very well offer Missouri a prime opportunity to end its woes against an SEC East foe.
The Wildcats will enter Saturday 3-4 overall and 1-4 in Southeastern Conference play. Last weekend, Kentucky was shutout 21-0 at Georgia’s Sanford Stadium in what was just the second start of the season for junior Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback.
If that name sounds familiar, it should. That’s the name of the man who returned a punt for a touchdown with 5:03 left in Missouri’s game against Kentucky last season. The score brought the Wildcats back into a game that the Tigers previously controlled and set up the ensuing touchdown on an untimed down that gave Kentucky a 15-14 victory in one of the most calamitous losses in recent Missouri football history.
Bowden could provide problems for the Tigers once again. Recruited to Lexington as a receiver, he has played all over the field for the Wildcats, and right now, they need him at quarterback. With Kentucky quarterbacks Terry Wilson and Sawyer Smith dealing with injuries, head coach Mark Stoops moved Bowden under center, and the results have been mixed.
He has completed 12 of 30 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown for a total passer rating of 88.5. His worst performance came in the rain against Georgia, as he completed 2 of 15 passes for 17 yards.
Even though Bowden is playing quarterback, his abilities as an athlete still present the greatest threat. In his first start against Arkansas, a victory for Kentucky, he ran 24 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Odom expects to see Bowden and Smith play. Odom said it sounds as if Smith is healthy enough to return to action. So, the Tigers may have to defend him in addition to Bowden, who Odom said is as “talented a player there is in college football.”“Look, anytime he touches the ball you need to know No. 1 before he’s lined up, you know on the punt return game, quarterback, receiver, running back, wherever he is,” Odom said. “They’re a really good team when he’s got the ball.”
Fortunately for Missouri, running back Bennie Snell is no longer at Kentucky, instead playing in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Wildcats’ all-time leading rusher proved difficult for the Tigers to stop over the years and played a big role in Kentucky’s current winning streak against Missouri.
Without Snell, Asim Rose has assumed the role of the Wildcats’ lead rusher. The junior back has rushed for 457 yards on 91 attempts with two touchdowns this fall. Bowden trails Rose as the team’s second leading rusher with 431 yards on the ground, and Kavosiey Smoke rounds out Kentucky’s top rushing trio with 333 yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries.
With Bowden at quarterback, the Wildcats are without their leading receiver on the year and lack high-level talent for their receiver-turned-passer to throw to.
Senior Ahmad Wagner now leads all Kentucky receivers outside of Bowden with 12 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Josh Ali sits behind him with 14 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown.
The defense the Tigers will face at Kroger Field this weekend looks much different than the suffocating one that held Missouri scoreless in the second half last season. Only four starters return from last season’s defense, and the Wildcats also have a new defensive coordinator in Brad White. He replaced Matt House, who went to the Chiefs to coach their linebackers.
Kentucky pass defense, in terms of limiting opposing quarterbacks and preventing scores, has been strong as the Wildcats have allowed only three touchdowns through the air all season. Against Georgia, Kentucky held the Bulldogs scoreless in the first half in an effort that was at least somewhat aided by torrential rain that hampered both offenses throughout the game.
Sophomore safety Yusuf Corker leads all Wildcats with 51 total tackles. Sophomore linebacker DeAndre Square is right behind him with 49 total tackles.
In terms of facing a pass rush, there’s no single player on which Missouri must focus. Overall, Kentucky does not present a great pass-rushing threat, but it certainly can’t be dismissed either. Their 15 team sacks rank tied for 69th in the country. Missouri, in comparison, has 13 team sacks. Kentucky’s leader in sacks is junior outside linebacker Jamar Watson with 3.5 while senior defensive end Calvin Taylor has three.
Overall, if the Tigers play to the level they showed over their five games at home this fall, they should not have as many problems with the Wildcats as they may have had in previous years. But if Missouri arrives in Lexington and plays like it did in Nashville, Tigers fans could be in for another frustrating and long game.
