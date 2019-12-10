When the new guy entered Missouri's team meeting room Monday night, he aptly greeted his players with something different — a line they hadn't heard before.
"Run to the roar."
Eliah Drinkwitz, who officially became Missouri's 33rd head football coach in program history Monday, used that phrase several times during the team meeting. He entered with high energy and made the players high-five each other. He told them they may not have chosen him, but he chose them. Then he laid out his goal to help the Tigers win an SEC East title.
If they're going to reach that goal, Drinkwitz told them, they'll need everyone on board.
"Run to the roar."
"As in, there's going to be a lot of change going on," receiver Barrett Banister said. "His entire message behind it was you've got to run to that change. Change is where growth happens. We're going to have new position coaches, we're going to have new support staff, all this new stuff. There's going to be all this noise that can sometimes scare people away. Run to the roar."
Drinkwitz's catchy battle cry was also his plea to the players: Stay. Ten days after Missouri fired Barry Odom, who was loved by his players but widely condemned outside of the team, Drinkwitz was hired with a tall task: Keep Missouri's current players and recruits committed, while also presenting a fresh philosophy to a fanbase frustrated with the program's stagnancy.
After addressing Part 1 of that challenge Sunday night, Drinkwitz took on Part 2 with steadfast confidence Tuesday during his introductory press conference.
"I don't live in realistic expectations," he said in one slam-dunk answer about next season's outlook. "I shoot for the moon."
The event was open to the public, which meant many in attendance were fans tired of the bad offense that doomed defensive-minded Odom in his final season.
So it was certainly new — maybe even refreshing — when Drinkwitz announced he will be Missouri's offensive coordinator and play-caller this season. The one-year Appalachian State head coach previously had jobs only as a position coach on the offensive side of the ball. MU chose a new type of mind for its leader this time.
"I firmly believe when you take over a program, you have to establish the expectation and foundation for what your experiences are," Drinkwitz said. "And for me, my background as a quarterbacks coach, developer and offensive coordinator is what has allowed me the opportunity to be here. And so we're going to lay the foundation of what the expectation of offensive football looks like."
What does the expectation of offensive football look like to Eli Drinkwitz? He has an answer for that and everything else. His words eagerly sped up every time he described tactics. That's exactly the kind of guy Missouri wanted. He has conviction behind his vision.
"It's going to be fun to watch," Drinkwitz said. "Our style of play on offense is a pro-tempo style. We're going to base out of the no-huddle. We're going to be quarterback driven. We're going to be able to have a dominant downhill run game, a vertical passing game and we're going to execute well under pressure."
That's all easier said than done, of course, as Drinkwitz pointed out himself during the press conference. A coach's optimism at his introductory presser is much like a politician making campaign promises. No way to know the odds of a successful follow-through now.
But Drinkwitz articulated his distinct style of offense with a fresh specificity that MU didn't have under Odom. The new guy's philosophy has developed through many forms over the years, influenced by the great coaches with whom he has worked. There's Gus Malzahn, who coached with Drinkwitz at Auburn, Arkansas State and even Springdale High School in Arkansas. Then there's Bryan Harsin, another former ASU coworker, who just led Boise State to a 12-1 record and was even a brief candidate for the Missouri job.
Drinkwitz first worked as Malzahn's offensive coordinator at Springdale in 2004.
"That's when I first got introduced to the hurry-up, no-huddle approach and the spread offense," Drinkwitz said.
He fell in love with the up-tempo style that forced defenses to cover wide sets sideline to sideline. That stuck with him even when he coached with Malzahn again nine years later.
"Where Coach Malzahn and I separated, that's when my personal growth began," Drinkwitz said.
Harsin came to Arkansas State and then brought Drinkwitz along to Boise State. Harsin used more of a pro-style offense, characterized by men in motion and more complex personnel shifts. Drinkwitz learned from that, too, and experimented with combinations of that and the no-huddle attack.
"And that's really where this offense began to take root and became my own," he said. "That's really where it's grown from."
As for his self-proclaimed quarterback driven approach to the offense, Drinkwitz even had a precise and immediate answer when asked what he looks for in a QB. Five traits.
"Toughness, preparation, decision-making, accuracy and leadership," he said. "Those five requirements don't fit in a box. Leaders come in all shapes and sizes. Quarterbacks come in all shapes and sizes. But I think the great quarterbacks possess those five things."
Like most things Drinkwitz said Tuesday, that was with conviction. All this talk of offense epitomizes the out-with-the-old, in-with-the-new statement that athletic director Jim Sterk and other MU brass wanted to make with this hire.
Drinkwitz is their statement, and he made his statement Tuesday. Run to the roar.
He's young. He's new.
He just needs to convince Missouri's players to embrace new.