Early in the second half, Missouri’s offense was finally showing signs of life. Brady Cook was using his legs and his arms to move the ball efficiently. Even the offensive line, which previously looked inept, got its act together. The Tigers cooked Wake Forest on outside zones to the left, the last of which went for a Cody Schrader touchdown.
Then ... nothing.
The Tigers’ offense went completely cold, gaining only 60 yards in the fourth quarter. Wake Forest was able to salt the game away after taking a 20-17 lead in the third, winning the Gasparilla Bowl 27-17.
Two missed fourth-down conversions down the stretch stand out. After a missed throw to Mekhi Miller — the true freshman was open, but the pass went awry — Cook tried him again, but it was batted down.
Later, Cook took a deep shot on fourth-and-2 to receiver Luther Burden III. It looked like an accurate toss, but in tight coverage down the left sideline it fell incomplete.
With 2½ minutes to go in the game, down two scores, the Tigers tried to throw deep to get back in it, but they went backward. The big screen read “4th and 33” after multiple sacks, as the Tigers’ last-ditch effort slipped through their fingers.
Wake Forest took the lead for good on its lone big play of the second half. Down 17-14 in the third quarter, Jahmal Banks was left wide open on what must have been a busted coverage, and Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies whiffed on a last-ditch tackling attempt.
Banks scored from 48 yards out as Wake Forest retook the lead for good.
Defensively, Missouri started slowly but rebounded later, with the exception of the aforementioned big play and game-sealing drive. Still, the Tigers sorely missed their star edge rushers.
The Tigers were without defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, who did not practice this week, according to a Missouri spokesperson. Jeffcoat’s absence meant the Tigers did not have their top three defensive ends: Jeffcoat, Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman.
The Tigers couldn’t get off the field on Wake Forest’s first touchdown drive, allowing three consecutive third-down conversions, including a pass interference penalty on Kris Abrams-Draine. Oftentimes this season, McGuire and Coleman made play after play to get the Tigers off the field on third downs.
The last conversion was a touchdown pass to receiver Taylor Morin, No. 108 in quarterback Sam Hartman’s career, which made him the all-time leading touchdown passer in ACC history.
Hartman and star receiver AT Perry picked on Abrams-Draine, who allowed two receptions for 37 yards on three targets, not including the pass interference, during the opening drive. Ty’Ron Hopper also made a key error, missing what would have been a third-down tackle for loss on running back Justice Ellison.
After a brief reprieve, Wake Forest got back to rolling on offense later in the quarter. Ellison punched it in from 1 yard out after a drive and change that had Drinkwitz livid at the refs. He thought a Demon Deacons blocker flinched on an offsides penalty that gave Wake Forest a conversion on fourth-and-1, and he thought Wake defensive tackle Tyler Williams grabbed quarterback Brady Cook’s facemask on the sack that ended the previous Missouri drive.
Regardless, the Tigers’ secondary continued to get beat. Perry, 6-foot-5 and silky smooth as a runner, dominated, catching 11 passes for 116 yards.
In the place of getting pressure from its front four, Chad Bailey played like a man possessed. He had 8 tackles, 2½ of which were for loss, and 1½ sacks, playing with a fire and intensity that few on either side had.
Seemingly feeding off Bailey’s intensity, as he started racking up numbers, the rest of the Tigers’ defense woke up, too, compiling several key stops throughout the game. In particular, a stop on third-and-1 from Realus George in the third quarter — right before the Tigers’ second touchdown drive — stood out. George got past the Wake blockers on a signature slow-mesh RPO and threw down Ellison for a loss.
What appeared to be the biggest turning point in the game came in the second quarter, as disaster nearly struck for Missouri but some good fortune remedied it. On a Wake Forest punt that bounced around a few players, Burden tried to make a play on the ball, attempting to pick it up in traffic.
He failed, and Wake Forest recovered. Hartman and company looked like they were about to take advantage until another huge swing in the game.
On third-and-8, Hartman saw Missouri defensive end Arden Walker jump offside. Realizing that he had a free play, Hartman chucked a deep ball into double coverage, and it was easily intercepted by Jaylon Carlies. The Wake Forest quarterback assumed it was no big deal and the Demon Deacons would just take the 5-yard penalty, but he was wrong.
Inexplicably, the officials missed the call. Down 14-3, Missouri had new life.
On the ensuing Missouri drive, Cook went to work. He converted a third down by finding Mookie Cooper for a gain of 17 then scrambled for a gain of 36. To complete the drive, Cook took a ball that was not supposed to be snapped — backup Drake Heismeyer replaced the injured Connor Tollison at center — and he ran to his right, looking for something, anything.
He found Demariyon “Peanut” Houston in the end zone, bringing the score to 14-10 and making it clear that the Tigers would not go away early, but they still went cold later in the second half.
Missouri didn’t escape Tampa without some drama, too.
In the second quarter, Bailey saw cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. help Hartman up after he was knocked to the ground by a pass-rusher, an action with which he seemed to take issue. Rakestraw and Bailey jawed at each other, and the confrontation quickly got physical.
When they went to the locker room before halftime, Bailey and Rakestraw got in each other’s faces again, having to be separated and guided into the locker room by coaches and fellow players.
Missouri finishes 6-7 for a second straight season and is now 0-2 under Drinkwitz in bowl games.