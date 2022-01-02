Oklahoma State transfer defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan committed to Missouri, he announced via Twitter on Sunday. After missing all of 2020, he had 22 tackles in 2021, as reported by the Tulsa World. Jernigan entered the transfer portal in December.
He played in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday against No. 5 Notre Dame and recorded three tackles and a pass breakup in the Cowboys' 37-35 win over the Fighting Irish.
Jernigan is the second transfer to commit to the Tigers in three days. Buffalo center Bence Polgar committed to Missouri on Friday.