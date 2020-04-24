NOTE: This story has been updated.
Jordan Elliott became the first Missouri Tiger selected in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday, but his selection was followed up by another Tiger in a big way, as Albert Okweugbunam was chosen in the fourth round to become the second Missouri player taken in this draft. The pick reunites the tight end with former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the Denver Broncos.
"It's awesome," Okweugbunam said of the selection on Saturday. "I can't even explain to you how fired up I am to get into this new offense. Just to have that chemistry and trust and confidence already established there ... as far as that connection already being there, that's awesome."
The tight end said he and Lock talked before the draft about the possibility of reuniting. Okweugbunam said he didn't know the selection was coming, but afterwards, Lock was "blowing up his phone, super fired up."
"I can't wait to talk to him and be reunited with him," Okwuegbunam said.
Lock was Okweugbunam's quarterback for two seasons. In that time, Okweugbunam caught 72 passes from Lock for 881 yards and 17 touchdowns.
"We get along great, and I think that just translated onto the field," Okweugbunam said. "Being with him at Missouri, I felt like a lot of the time ... I was the guy that he felt comfortable just knowing that he had an open throw in me.
"We needed a big play, his eyes were coming to me."
Shortly after the pick, Lock tweeted his congratulations, saying "MIZ! Welcome to Denver Big Boi!"
MIZ! Welcome to Denver Big Boi!@AOkwuegbunam 😎— Drew Lock (@DrewLock23) April 25, 2020
And former Missouri head coach Barry Odom weighed in on Twitter as well: "Congrats @AOkwuegbunam !! I am happy for YOU!! Lock and AO...so dang awesome!"
Congrats @AOkwuegbunam!! I am happy for YOU!! Lock and AO...so dang awesome!— Barry Odom (@Coach_Odom) April 25, 2020
Okwuegbunam started just nine games last season, but he led the Tigers in touchdown receptions with six scores. He also caught just 26 passes last season, meaning the two-time Mackey Award semi-finalist found pay dirt on about a fourth of his catches.
Despite developing into a high-value scorer, Albert O showed some durability concerns, missing the end of both his sophomore and junior seasons with a shoulder injury. However, the tight end's NFL Combine performance, where he ran a 4.49 40-yard-dash, likely left good final impressions on scouts in the pre-draft process.
In Denver, Okwuegbunam joins a fast-growing offense that includes 2020 draft selections Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, both wide receivers, along with returning wide receiver Courtland Sutton and tight ends Noah Fant and Jeff Heuerman.
"It's going to put a lot of strain on the corners and safeties," Okwuegbunam said. "They can't favor one side of the field. We can hit them everywhere."
Free-agent signee Melvin Gordon and returning RB Philip Lindsay will also make a notable duo of running backs for Lock and the Broncos.
Elliott, who was selected No. 88 overall by Cleveland, became highly regarded by the end of his college career, earning multiple All-SEC and All-American honors. Pro Football Focus also tabbed him as the highest-graded interior defensive lineman of the 2020 draft class.
The defensive tackle transferred to Missouri from Texas after 2016 and wasn't notably productive, statistically speaking, at Missouri (16.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks over two seasons). However, he did a lot to better himself physically in Columbia, losing about 44 pounds from the time he stepped on campus.
His Combine numbers weren't flashy, but his athleticism and explosiveness give him a lot of potential to grow at the next level. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein noted Elliott could become quite versatile and grow as a pass rusher early in his pro career.
Elliott's first season in the NFL will be spent with a Browns team that, despite seeing little on-field personnel change, scrapped the majority of last season's coaching staff and front office.
The defensive tackle said on a conference call Friday that "there was just something calling my name" about Cleveland. He even said his mother's boyfriend had a dream he'd be a Brown.
"There's no controlling the draft, but that was the team I wanted to go to," Elliott said. "I just felt like, going to the Browns, I could make a difference on that d-line."
First-year Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who has coached in the NFL for 16 seasons, spent one year as a defensive coordinator with the Broncos in 2017. In Denver, he ran a base 3-4 scheme, but it's unclear at this point what he'll run in Cleveland.
Elliott's selection brings the number of former Tigers in Cleveland to three. He joins J'Mon Moore and 2013 defensive rookie of the year Sheldon Richardson.
Both Elliott and Okweugbunam are set to make millions with their rookie contracts, according to Spotrac. Elliott's contract should be an estimated $4,029,309 with an estimated $897,040 bonus, and Okweugbunam is expected to make $3,384,041 from his contract, with $749,041 estimated in bonuses.
Several other former Tigers are still waiting to hear their names called, including offensive linemen Yasir Durant, Trystan Colon-Castillo and Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms; defensive back DeMarkus Acy; quarterback Kelly Bryant; and linebacker Cale Garrett, among others.