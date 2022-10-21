In the first quarter of Missouri’s loss to Florida, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. dropped back into his Cover 2 zone. He noted the formation, a pistol set with both outside receivers lined up inside the numbers. He saw Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson work a play-action fake, and he saw the receiver in front of him, Justin Shorter, run an inside release.
Rakestraw had seen that play before: curl route.
He let Shorter run by him and started dropping back, waiting a few yards in front of and outside where he thought the receiver would end up. Sure enough, Shorter turned around, Richardson threw the ball and Rakestraw almost intercepted it.
Immediately after, Rakestraw turned toward his close friend and teammate in the secondary, Jaylon Carlies, who was the deep safety on his side. Rakestraw nodded and low-fived his friend. They planned that play together.
“Don’t worry about the curl route if we’re in (Cover 2),” Rakestraw told Carlies in a film session earlier that week. “Just stay over the top.”
Rakestraw and Carlies have started together in the same secondary since 2020, their freshman year, when Carlies made his first start at corner Nov. 21 against South Carolina. Rakestraw had been starting since Week 1. Since they met when they both first stepped on campus, Rakestraw and Carlies have been inseparable.
One of the things they do together is watch film for an hour every day after practice, which results in plays like Rakestraw’s near-interception against Florida.
“We’re just able to play off each other well, with the bond that we have,” Carlies said. “There’s a lot of things that we’re able to do that’s most likely not gonna be in the scheme, but we have our own type of communication that we have.”
5 a.m. wake-up calls
Carlies and Rakestraw were two of the three defensive backs in Missouri’s freshman class in 2020 (Kris Abrams-Draine was a receiver at the time). The third was Tyler Jones, Carlies’ teammate at West Orange High School in Orlando, Florida.
When then-cornerbacks coach David Gibbs introduced them, Rakestraw, who is from West Dallas, almost thought it was the beginning of a Texas vs. Florida rivalry. But they spent time together every morning the summer before their freshman year, waking up at 5 a.m. and getting rides from their coaches to go to workouts each day.
“Football brings that camaraderie, when you finna pass out running versus each other, things like that,” Rakestraw said. “And then we was the youngest ones in the group, so we kind of stayed close.”
“We were the only people we talked to when we first got here,” Carlies said. “It was us three, really just standing in a group, and that just kind of helped us a lot.”
They first hung out together outside a football setting early their freshman year, when, in prototypical MU fashion, they met up at the Columns after talking in a GroupMe with several other freshmen.
Rakestraw and Carlies were able to build a relationship in the cornerback room, where Rakestraw saw not just a friend but a player with massive potential who would only get better as he learned the position; Carlies was a receiver in high school. Rakestraw thought Carlies would end up being better than him.
“They used to laugh,” Rakestraw said. “I was like, ‘Bruh, you’ve got good ball skills, you’re big, and the speed you play with is crazy.’”
Before Carlies’ first start, Rakestraw knew his teammate was good enough to play, but he was worried that the same jitters he faced when he first started would affect Carlies. But he and Carlies play catch before each game, and this one was no different.
While they threw the ball to each other, Rakestraw asked Carlies if he was all right. He only got a look in response, but it was enough.
“I could see in his face that he was locked in and he was ready,” Rakestraw said. “That’s how I knew he was comfortable.”
New No. 1
In the winter after their freshman season, Rakestraw, Carlies, Jones and Johnny Walker Jr. had moved in together. Rakestraw was trying to convince Carlies to change his number to No. 1.
“He didn’t want to wear No. 1 at first,” Rakestraw said. “I was like, ‘JC, wear No. 1.’ He thought about it, and then he finally got it, because I was like, ‘We can be 1 and 2 at corner.’ But that’s when we thought he was a corner.”
Carlies switched to safety, which turned out to be the right move. He intercepted four passes in 2021 and is second on the team in tackles this season. Carlies changing positions, however, was the first way the 2021 season didn’t go as Rakestraw had planned.
Missouri’s defense struggled, to the point where Carlies and Rakestraw, as early as the second game of the season, were planning what to do if a runner reached the open field and made one of them miss a tackle. Rakestraw told Carlies before a Week 2 loss to Kentucky that if he got beat he should force the runner to Rakestraw’s side.
That happened on the second play of the game. Wan’Dale Robinson broke free, and the two sophomores combined to tackle him inside the 10.
“It was crazy, because he trusted that I was gonna be there, so when I saw it was him, I gave him more effort, because that was a promise I made to him,” Rakestraw said.
Things took a turn for the worse when Rakestraw tore his ACL during practice after Missouri’s blowout loss to Tennessee. When Rakestraw’s parents returned to Dallas, he went into a “dark place.” He stopped taking his medication, and he couldn’t walk.
With help from his roommates, slowly but surely he came back.
“The main thing I like about E is his determination,” Carlies said. “That’s where I feel like there’s a similarity between us that I’ve always seen. … Seeing how he progressed through it, that’s what I was very proud of.”
At the time, Rakestraw and Walker lived on the first floor of their townhome and Carlies and Jones lived on the second. The four have a group chat, and Rakestraw would frequently ask them for help, including to bring him food.
“No matter how late it was, or if they were tired, they always came down to make sure I was good,” Rakestraw said.
Fast and furious
Asked about their memories together off the field over the past two-plus years, Carlies’ lighthearted demeanor started to come out.
If you only saw Carlies at press conferences, you’d see a serious, stern gamer whom you’d think of when you watch him play. But Rakestraw insists Carlies is funny when you get to know him, and that was clear when Rakestraw started reminiscing about their shenanigans in the apartment building elevator together.
“We just can’t be on the elevator together,” Carlies said. “We just can’t take it serious; it don’t matter what it is. … If it’s more than just the people we know on the elevator, we’re probably just gonna start laughing. It’s just a thing between us. We can’t control ourselves in those situations.”
Carlies kept laughing when Rakestraw talked about one of his fondest memories with his friends: finally beating them at bowling. Carlies and Jones, Rakestraw says, are like professional bowlers, and he beat them once.
“They said they was playing, but I don’t care,” Rakestraw said. “Me and my girlfriend had bet on the food, and I beat her, too. So I won the whole day, and I just can rub it in their faces.”
Sometimes it’s the little things you remember, and Carlies remembers a car ride where he and Rakestraw sat in the back seat. They noticed Jones, the driver, was driving differently than he usually would. A little faster, a little harder on the gas.
They had figured out, or at least they thought they had figured out, why he was driving differently, and they started laughing. Hard. Jones couldn’t figure out why they were laughing, and Rakestraw and Carlies look at it as a core memory.
“He had his girlfriend in the car, so he was trying to act like Paul Walker from ‘Fast and Furious,’” Rakestraw said. “It was an inside joke, and he was trying to figure it out the whole ride. I was crying.”
‘He was there for me’
Rakestraw called his mom after the Tigers’ 38-19 loss to Alabama on Sept. 26, 2020. He was a true freshman who had just started the first game he ever played in college.
While on the phone with his mom, Rakestraw cried. He didn’t notice, because he was — in his words — “balled up,” but Carlies saw him crying. He stopped, walked over and held his friend in his arms.
“I never thought I would cry in a man’s arms, because as a man, you think you’ve got pride,” Rakestraw said. “But he was there for me.”
That was when Rakestraw really knew that Carlies was like a brother to him, a brother his age that he’d never had.
Nearly two years later, after all Rakestraw had been through, Carlies saw him blow up an Abilene Christian screen pass. He saw the ball pop into the air and fall into Rakestraw’s arms.
Once he realized it was Rakestraw’s first career interception, he waited for Rakestraw to run down to the end zone and have a moment to himself. As soon as he turned around, though, Carlies was the first to greet him.
“I was so proud of him,” Carlies said. “He’s been telling me what he was gonna do when he’d come back, and he’d been proving it every day since he’d been out there. … I was just happy I was able to be there to celebrate with him.”